Report: Twins are one of the teams on Zack Greinke’s no-trade list

If the Twins wanted to trade for Zack Greinke, the ace in Arizona will have a say in the matter.

The Twins are one of 15 teams on Greinke’s no-trade clause, according to a report from The Athletic.

And that would be too bad because Greinke seems like one of those pitchers that could have made sense for the Twins.

Greinke is 35 years old. He is expensive. And he is a stand-out pitcher. In a league that will see Robinson Cano moved to get out from salary, it’s possible that Greinke could be dealt from Arizona for similar reasons.

He’s on this contract until the end of the 2021 season. Over the final 3 seasons of the pact, the ace righty is owed a base salary of $95.5 million. He also has several installments still due from his original signing bonus, plus some of the perks given to star players. And according to Baseball Prospectus, he gets an additional $2 million if he’s traded.

Last seasonhe made 33 starts for the Diamondbacks (207 2/3 innings, 3.21 ERA). His 23.7% strikeout rate was 10th in the National League last year, among pitchers with enough innings to qualify for the ERA title. His 5.1% walk rate tied for second in the N.L. Despite hand-wringing over an age-related decline, Greinke’s been one of the 10-20 best pitchers in baseball over the past two seasons.

Oh well.