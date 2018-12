Mackey & Judd spent the morning chatting at Target Field with Minnesota Twins CBO Derek Falvey.

Topics covered included:

* Falvey’s love for baseball cards

* The organization’s plans and hopes for Byron Buxton and Miguel Sano

* Why the Twins have signed mostly short-term free agent contracts

* When the Twins can expect to contend again

And more!

FULL INTERVIEW (starts around the 15-minute mark):