Report: Twins closing in on a deal for Jonathan Schoop

The Twins need two infielders this winter, and apparently they’re on the doorstep to adding at least one.

Ken Rosenthal is reporting that the Twins and Jonathan Schoop are close to reaching a 1-year deal.

#Twins finalizing one-year deal with free-agent 2B Jonathan Schoop for more than $7M, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 6, 2018

What will this mean for Jorge Polanco? He’s the starting shortstop, and Schoop has played some shortstop in the past with Baltimore. He had a bad year at the plate in Milwaukee in 2018, which is why the club non-tendered him this offseason. Schoop batted .233/.266/.416 with 21 home runs between Baltimore and Milwaukee in 2018.