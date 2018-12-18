Twins to retire Joe Mauer’s No. 7 jersey

The Minnesota Twins announced on Tuesday that Joe Mauer’s No. 7 jersey will be retired during a pre-game ceremony at Target Field on a date to be determined later.

“The Minnesota Twins organization has been blessed to have Joe Mauer part of our franchise since 2001,” Twins Executive Chair Jim Pohlad said. “Few players have achieved more on the field, or given back more off the field than Joe. With Joe’s storied career in mind, the Twins family is proud to bestow our highest honor with the retirement of his jersey – number 7. We are excited to celebrate Joe’s excellence, commitment to this community and special relationship with Twins Territory.”

Mauer, who retired earlier this year, ranks first on the Twins all-time list in doubles (428) and times on base (3,087); second in games (1,858), hits (2,123) and walks (939); fifth in RBI (923) and 11th in home runs (143).