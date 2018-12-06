Twins sign backup infielder Ronald Torreyes

The Twins have signed backup infielder Ronald Torreyes, the team announced Thursday.

Torreyes was with the Yankees before he was DFA’d this offseason so that the Yankees could clear a spot on their 40-man roster. Then he was traded to the Cubs. Now he’s inked a 1-year deal in Minnesota.

Torreyes, 26, can play second base, third base and shortstop, but he hasn’t done much offensively in parts of 4 seasons in the big leagues. He batted .280/.294/.370 in 102 plate appearances with New York. That’s an incredibly empty batting average — he walked in just 2% of his plate appearances — so don’t put too much stuck in his decent batting average.

It’s likely that Torreyes’ path to big-league playing time with the Twins in 2019 is as a backup utlity plate. So be alert, Willians Astudillo and Ehire Adrianza.