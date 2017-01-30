LISTEN: Twins GM Thad Levine’s hilarious interview with Pat Reusse and Judd Zulgad

As we work to learn more about Derek Falvey and Thad Levine in their leadership roles with the Twins, one thing that’s become clear about Levine anyway is that he’s quick-witted with a dry sense of humor.

Just give a listen to this interview from Saturday Sports Talk over the weekend at TwinsFest.

Topics included Branch Rickey’s use of a data scientist, the next step for Miguel Sano, how to create more disciplined hitters team-wide, and the future for the young core of strong hitters.

Throughout the entire interview, Levine peppers in one-liners and pokes a little good-hearted fun at Pat Reusse.