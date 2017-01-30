LISTEN NOW
LISTEN: Twins GM Thad Levine’s hilarious interview with Pat Reusse and Judd Zulgad

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore January 30, 2017 11:25 am

As we work to learn more about Derek Falvey and Thad Levine in their leadership roles with the Twins, one thing that’s become clear about Levine anyway is that he’s quick-witted with a dry sense of humor.

Just give a listen to this interview from Saturday Sports Talk over the weekend at TwinsFest.

Topics included Branch Rickey’s use of a data scientist, the next step for Miguel Sano, how to create more disciplined hitters team-wide, and the future for the young core of strong hitters.

Throughout the entire interview, Levine peppers in one-liners and pokes a little good-hearted fun at Pat Reusse.

Leave A Comment



