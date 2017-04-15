LISTEN NOW
ESPN Radio
SportsWire
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mike & Mike
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Featured
Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: A few points in defense of Miguel Sano’s defense
Wetmore: Two of Twins’ most important players have opposite problems right now
Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: Dropping Buxton, leveraging relievers, another Sano homer
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mike & Mike
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
LIVE ON 1500
Twins Photo Gallery
Previous Story
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox 04-08-2017
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins 04-14-2017
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins - Fri, 14 Apr 2017 22:40:36 EDT
Apr 14, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Chicago White Sox third baseman Matt Davidson (24) hits a single in the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. The White Sox won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Topics:
Twins
Twins Photo Gallery
Recommended
Latest
Familiar refrain: Great in regular season, Boudreau’s Wild stumbling in playoffs
Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: If Twins need to bench Byron Buxton, who plays centerfield?
Keep your eye on him: Berrios off to a great start at Triple-A Rochester
The 2010 Thunder? The 2017 Timberwolves never should have drawn the comparison
Your wait to find out Vikings’ 2017 schedule is just about over
Zulgad’s 5 thoughts: Dubnyk stews about call, Yeo frustrates Wild, Blues pick their spots
Familiar refrain: Great in regular season, Boudreau’s Wild stumbling in playoffs
The heartbreaking and uplifting story of where Rod Carew got his new heart
Keep your eye on him: Berrios off to a great start at Triple-A Rochester
The 2010 Thunder? The 2017 Timberwolves never should have drawn the comparison
PHOTO GALLERIES
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins 04-03-2017
PHOTOS: Target Field Food Tour – New Foods for 2017
MLB: Spring Training-Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox 03-19-2017
MLB: Spring Training-Minnesota Twins at Miami Marlins 03-10-2017
MLB: Spring Training-Minnesota Twins at Washington Nationals 03-05-2017
MLB: Spring Training-Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles 03-02-2017
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins 09-25-2016
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins 09-23-2016
MLB: Minnesota Twins at New York Mets 09-18-2016
MLB: Cleveland Indians at Minnesota Twins 09-11-2016
MLB: Cleveland Indians at Minnesota Twins 09-10-2016
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins 09-07-2016