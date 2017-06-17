LISTEN NOW

Twins Video

Previous Story VIDEO: Derek Falvey says Twins decision to pick Royce Lewis went down to the wire

VIDEO: Royce Lewis signs his contract, is introduced with Scott Boras at Target Field

By Phil Mackey | @PhilMackey
and Derek Wetmore June 17, 2017 5:54 pm

MINNEAPOLIS — Royce Lewis appears excited yet unflappable in press conference settings. But enough of that business. Now that his contract signing with the Twins is official, it’s time for the No. 1 overall draft pick to get his pro career started.

Here’s Lewis talking about the opportunity, and Derek Falvey talking about how excited the Twins are to have him. Plus, an appearance by Lewis’ agent, Scott Boras.

And for additional listening, here’s our Touch ‘Em All podcast talking about Royce Lewis and why he was the pick for the Twins:

Related Stories

Topics:
derek falvey MLB Draft royce lewis scott boras Target Field thad levine Twins Twins Video
Leave A Comment



Twins Video

Previous Story VIDEO: Derek Falvey says Twins decision to pick Royce Lewis went down to the wire