VIDEO: Royce Lewis signs his contract, is introduced with Scott Boras at Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS — Royce Lewis appears excited yet unflappable in press conference settings. But enough of that business. Now that his contract signing with the Twins is official, it’s time for the No. 1 overall draft pick to get his pro career started.

Here’s Lewis talking about the opportunity, and Derek Falvey talking about how excited the Twins are to have him. Plus, an appearance by Lewis’ agent, Scott Boras.

And for additional listening, here’s our Touch ‘Em All podcast talking about Royce Lewis and why he was the pick for the Twins: