VIDEO: You’ll have to see this Miguel Sano defensive highlight to believe it

Miguel Sano entered the 2017 season with questions about his ability to play third base on a regular base.

During the year, he’s shown an ability to take away bunts by charging in the infield and firing to first base while on the run. His cannon arm also means that he can make some backhanded plays that other third baseman might not be able to make.

Like this one to rob Austin Jackson of a hit.

Wow.

He’s still not a perfect third baseman. But given his potent bat and the impressive “splash” plays he’s made this season, I think the Twins have to be pleased with what they’ve seen so far from the big man. At the very least, he’s proven wrong the doubters who said that he’d have no shot to stick at third base in the big leagues.