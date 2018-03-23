What comes next after Polanco suspension; Dozier’s contract; an extension candidate? (ep 168)

The Twins are 6 days away from the start of the season and Derek Wetmore has some hot takes to share. Or, at least relatively hot.

OK, maybe they’re just hot takes compared to his typical standard.

In this special episode, Wetmore share his opinion on Jorge Polanco and his steroid suspension; we get into the 25-man roster and what will happen the rest of the way; Brian Dozier in the final year of his contract and what will happen there; and Byron Buxton, who should be a contract extension candidate this spring, but Wetmore has a hot take about that one, as well.

Phil Mackey is back next week to preview the 2018 Twins season.