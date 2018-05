Which is more likely: The Twins win the 2018 World Series or this guy gets a date with a Hollywood star? Both, technically speaking, are nonzero.

This episode is a replay of Derek Wetmore’s Friday Twins Takes Show, broadcast on Facebook live (Facebook.com/DerekWetmoreMLB). Topics include a Brian Dozier contract talk, Nick Gordon crushing it at Double-A, the starting rotation, Ervin Santana’s pending return, Fernando Romero, the recent struggles of J.O. Berrios and a lot more.

Listen:

Or watch:

