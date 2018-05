What has happened to the Minnesota Twins?!

The sky is falling in Minnesota and we opened up the Facebook page to questions from listeners. This episodes tackles questions on Brian Dozier, Miguel Sano, Eddie Rosario, Byron Buxton, late-signing free agents, grading the front office, Fernando Romero and much, much more.

This episode is a replay of Derek Wetmore’s Friday Twins chat on Facebook Live. Catch those every week.