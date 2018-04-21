Byron Buxton takes BP for first time since onset of migraines

ST. PETERSBURG–Byron Buxton was at Tropicana Field Saturday, where he spoke briefly with the media and took batting practice for the first time since being placed on the disabled list Wednesday with migraines.

“It’s well enough now where I feel like I can go out there and take BP,” he said.

Buxton out taking BP today. pic.twitter.com/41nvpaAEFu — Jake Depue (@JakeDepue) April 21, 2018

Buxton is still suffering from “pounding” in his head, but said symptoms such as dizziness and blurred vision have gotten better.

“Usually I can tolerate them a little more to not affect my mood or how I come to the field,” he said. “This one, first day, once I got to the field (in Puerto Rico) and felt the pounding of the music, it really kicked into effect.”

Buxton, who estimated he’d slept 40 hours over the past few nights, said flying from San Juan to Tampa was not pleasant, but that he was able to get a prescription once in Tampa that helped with his symptoms.

The plan for now may be for Buxton to get some at-bats in the minor leagues, perhaps staying in Florida for a rehab stint with High-A Fort Myers.