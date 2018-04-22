Should the season be shortened? Twins players weigh in

ST. PETERSBURG–Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo had some interesting comments earlier this week about the length of the baseball season.

After the Cubs had back-to-back games postponed due to weather, Rizzo discussed the possibility of a shorter season, even if it means players potentially taking a pay cut.

“I think we play too much baseball,” Rizzo said. “Yes, guys are going to take pay cuts. But are we playing this game for the money or do we love this game? I know it’s both, but in the long run it will make everything better.”

The early part of this season, of course, has been marred by extreme cold and snow, which has forced postponements across the country. The Twins have been impacted more than anyone, with four home games postponed, and multiple other games played in bitterly cold temperatures and snow.

What do the Twins think of Rizzo’s idea? Reactions were mixed.

Among the players I talked to, catcher Jason Castro was most open to the idea.

“I’m kind of split on it,” he said. “It’s an interesting topic. I think playing fewer games would mean most guys wouldn’t need as many off days, so players would probably end up playing the same number of games. We’ve seen a spike in injuries of different kinds, pitchers and position players. I honestly do think it would have a significant impact on player health.”

Castro disagreed with Rizzo’s notion that players would need to take pay cuts if the season was shortened, arguing that with fewer games, players wouldn’t need to take as many games off.

“I don’t agree with the part of him saying we need to take a pay cut, because I think guys will play the same [amount of time]. Instead of having a guy play 140 games and having 20 off days, you’d just play almost every game. The team would be getting the same value out of the player.”

Twins starter Kyle Gibson said he probably wouldn’t want to shorten the season, because doing so would change the complexion of the season and how teams develop over 162 games.

“I probably wouldn’t want to,” he said of shortening the season. “I think it’s pretty incredible to see how many good teams really take quite a few games to figure out who they are. It’s just really crazy how even the best teams in certain situations end up one game up after 162 games, when in theory the more games you play the further the gap should be from the good teams to the bad teams.”

Part of Rizzo’s argument for shortening the season is that it would push back opening day to mid-April, when theoretically cold weather cities like Chicago and Minneapolis would be warmer. Gibson believes tweaks to the 162-game schedule could help alleviate some of those issues.

“If we’re trying to accomplish playing in warmer weather, I think there’s other ways to do it,” he said.

Jake Odorizzi echoed those sentiments. He questioned why warm weather teams opened the season playing each other, or playing in a cold-weather city like Minneapolis.

“California teams shouldn’t be playing each other [to open the season],” he said. “I feel like there could be some scheduling manipulations you could do opening the year. Early on we were playing the Mariners, Houston at our place. We should have been in Houston the first week of the season. There are a lot of teams in nicer places you could go to early on.”