4 thoughts: Vikings season, what could have been, Adam Thielen, Adrian Peterson

The Vikings lost to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Saturday and now the competitive part of their schedule is over. Aaron Rodgers was excellent, Sam Bradford was risk-averse, and Adrian Peterson was nowhere to be found.

This column presents 4 thoughts from Saturday’s game:

1. The Vikings have been eliminated from the playoffs.

Their odds were remote entering play Saturday, but now they’ve finally been put to rest. I often times like to tease people about their overconfidence in predictions – like when they say after a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Lions that the Vikes had no shot. Well, it wasn’t no shot, but they would have needed to play better in three of the past four weeks. (They were just fine in Jacksonville, but they were outcoached and outplayed against the Colts, and then got beat by the Packers on Christmas Eve; the two-point loss to the Cowboys genuinely could have gone either way.)

Now, though, there’s no longer a need for scoreboard watching. The Vikings are in that uncomfortable purgatory as a .500-ish NFL team. They’re not going to the playoffs and they don’t have a good draft pick. (They wouldn’t anyway, because they traded their first round pick for Sam Bradford before the year started.)

The point here is that now that the season can officially be tucked in and put to bed, we’ll remember the 2016 Vikings as …

2. What could have been…

I can’t shake the thought today about how close the Vikings actually were to making some noise this year.

We’re going to look at the final record, and we’re going to remember the epic collapse after the Week 6 bye, and those elements are going to largely define our memory of the 2016 Vikings season. We’ll spend plenty of time talking about the injuries, the backup-caliber tackles, the quarterback switcheroo, the Adrian Peterson drama, and on and on and on. It was a disappointing year that began with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations and ended in what amounts in the NFL to failure – no playoff appearance.

But if you’re a fan of the Vikings, how can you not play the what-if game?

And I’m not even talking about ‘what if Minnesota had its starting offensive tackles healthy for a full season?’ I’m talking about even taking all the personnel movement this year as a given.

What if they hadn’t laid an absolute egg in Chicago on Halloween night? At that point of the season, that dud of a game seemed so out of character for this Vikings team.

What if they hadn’t given up the long play near the end of regulation against the Lions that set up a 58-yard booming field goal and sent the game to overtime, where Detroit eventually emerged victorious.

What if you didn’t lose by a field goal to the Lions the second time around?

What if you beat the Cowboys after playing with them step-for-step at home on Thursday Night Football?

I know the team hasn’t looked great since the bye week. But don’t forget how razor-thin the margin is between missing the playoffs and being in the driver’s seat of the NFC North division.

3. How about Adam Thielen?

The formerly undrafted wide receiver out of Minnesota State-Mankato is in line for a bigger payday this offseason after he was targeted 15 times and reeled in 12 catches for 202 yards and two touchdowns.

He and Stefon Diggs have been quite the tandem as a one-two receiving punch for the Vikings this season. It’s too bad the Vikings didn’t have a better overall season, because Thielen’s story is a good one and many people won’t hear it this year because the team’s season has gone sideways.

He rewarded championship fantasy football owners that had the guts to start him Saturday. And much more importantly, he’s rewarded the Vikings for giving him a shot.

4. Adrian Peterson sitting out is a disappointing way for his star to fall.

Just like the rest of you, I’m curious to see what the Vikings will choose to do with Peterson this winter. He’s owed $18 million next year and it’s hard to imagine the Vikings being cool with that kind of number for an aging running back who contributed next to nothing this season.

After Saturday’s loss, I don’t see the benefit to either side – Peterson or the Vikings – having the former superstar running back play New Year’s Day in Week 17 at home against the Chicago Bears.

As an objective observer, I wonder how people with the Vikings perceive the disparity in ability or interest in gutting it out between someone like Peterson and, say, Mike Zimmer. I’m not comparing the injuries and I’m certainly not the columnist who suggests players need to tough it out through every injury under any circumstance.

But with the Vikings’ playoff hopes still narrowly hanging on, wouldn’t you want one of your supposed best players to go out there if he could?