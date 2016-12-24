Aaron Rodgers played like an MVP in demolition of Vikings

When it mattered most, to channel Pedro Martinez, Aaron Rodgers was the Minnesota Vikings’ daddy.

The Vikings went into Lambeau Field with about a 2% chance to make the playoffs, but that may have been on the high side considering Rodgers came into the game with 22 touchdowns, three interceptions and a 106.3 quarterback in the nine games leading up to Saturday’s matchup with Minnesota.

From the Packers’ second drive, Rodgers made it as loud and clear as a gjallarhorn that he was not going to allow his team to be eliminated from the playoff race.

Rodgers hit three passes in a row to start the drive, racking up 39 quick yards, then took advantage of a miscommunication between Anthony Barr and Harrison Smith, hitting Jordy Nelson for a 21-yard touchdown.

The very next time he touched the ball – after the Vikings meekly chose a field goal over going for it on fourth down at the Green Bay 4-yard line – Rodgers completed a 48-yard pass to Nelson.

It was like watching Pedro strike out the first three batters in the first inning. You just know you have no chance against one of the greatest of all time playing at their best.

The Vikings made some tweaks on defense, sending a bevy of blitzes Rodgers’ way. Eric Kendricks and Danielle Hunter combined to pull him down four times. But those were merely foul balls that Rodgers followed up with home runs.

When Everson Griffen came barreling after Rodgers at the goal line, he simply spun and ran into the end zone, juking Xavier Rhodes along the way. It seemed every time the Vikings beat a Packers lineman, Rodgers found a way to move himself into a spot where he could throw a laser beam down field.

As the Vikings’ offense allowed Sam Bradford to get repeatedly pressured, Green Bay’s quarterback delivered his final blow early in the fourth quarter by leading a seven-play, 53-yard touchdown drive to put the Packers up 31-13.

To make matters worse, Minnesota defenders decided to go against Mike Zimmer’s wishes and attempt to handle Jordy Nelson as a group rather than having Xavier Rhodes shadow him. If you open the door up a crack for Rodgers, he will blow through it with a battering ram. Nelson finished the game with nine catches for 154 yards.

Saturday afternoon’s result was a perfect representation for where the two franchises have gone this season. The Vikings have completely collapsed while Rodgers has carried his team to potential playoff contention.

And to think, after Week 2, it seemed the Vikings had figured out the league’s best quarterback. Now they contributed to helping him get in the running for a third MVP honor.