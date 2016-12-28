LISTEN NOW
Garage Logic
LIVE ON 1500

vikings

Previous Story Problems at tackle prove Vikings should have listened to Alex Boone Next Story What Vikings’ Zimmer could learn from recently-fired Rex Ryan

Adrian Peterson missing from Vikings practice

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler December 28, 2016 1:22 pm
Dec 18, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) carries the ball during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The way the 2016 Minnesota Vikings season has played out, you never want to say that any scenario is impossible, but Adrian Peterson’s absence at practice on Wednesday may be a hint that he isn’t planning on suiting up against the Chicago Bears.

Peterson returned two weeks ago against the Indianapolis Colts, only to carry the ball six times for 22 yards in a loss that essentially eliminated the Vikings from the postseason. He did not play against Green Bay after being listed on the injury report as having groin and knee injuries. The knee part presumably refers to the Week 2 meniscus tear, which Peterson had surgically repaired.

Head coach Mike Zimmer would not give any indications about Peterson’s status when he was asked on Monday.

Receiver Stefon Diggs was also not practicing. He was battling a hip injury last week, but played against the Packers.

Topics:
Vikings vikings
Leave A Comment



vikings

Previous Story Problems at tackle prove Vikings should have listened to Alex Boone Next Story What Vikings’ Zimmer could learn from recently-fired Rex Ryan