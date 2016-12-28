Adrian Peterson missing from Vikings practice

The way the 2016 Minnesota Vikings season has played out, you never want to say that any scenario is impossible, but Adrian Peterson’s absence at practice on Wednesday may be a hint that he isn’t planning on suiting up against the Chicago Bears.

Peterson returned two weeks ago against the Indianapolis Colts, only to carry the ball six times for 22 yards in a loss that essentially eliminated the Vikings from the postseason. He did not play against Green Bay after being listed on the injury report as having groin and knee injuries. The knee part presumably refers to the Week 2 meniscus tear, which Peterson had surgically repaired.

Head coach Mike Zimmer would not give any indications about Peterson’s status when he was asked on Monday.

Receiver Stefon Diggs was also not practicing. He was battling a hip injury last week, but played against the Packers.