Adrian Peterson noncommittal on status vs. Packers

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler December 21, 2016 1:46 pm
Dec 18, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Colts defeated the Vikings 34-6. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson would not say for sure whether he plans to be in the lineup against the Green Bay Packers.

“I’m just taking it one day at a time, resting up, I came out with a couple nicks and I’m just taking it one day at a time to see how it feels,” Peterson said.

The Vikings’ star running back sat out Wednesday’s outdoor practice. Following Minnesota’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Peterson said he planned on playing in Lambeau Field.

“We’ll adress that when the time comes,” Peterson said when pressed on his status.

Against the Colts, Peterson rushed six times for 22 yards in his first action since Week 2 against Green Bay.

If he does play, the final two games could be seen as a pseudo tryout for Peterson as the Vikings consider his future. The team currently is scheduled to pay him $18 million, but can release their long-time running back without repercussions on the cap.

“I’ve been here for 10 years, I think I’ve done some OK things, so you’d have to ask the other side that question to see how they feel, but for me I don’t have anything to prove,” Peterson said.

Peterson is listed on the injury report with a knee/hip.

Vikings
  • Gordon Guffey

    I see no way AP is back next year ~ Not for his real worth at his age ~ He should have just set out the rest of the season and signed elsewhere next year ~ The Colt’s game put a couple nicks in his armor ~ The Packs will just load the box playing and run blitz run on their way to Bradford ~ Kind of what the Colts did ~

  • AVguy

    What a loser way to approach the situation. The AP act has gotten stale.

  • styx rogan

    take one for da team AP!




