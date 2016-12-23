Adrian Peterson officially ruled out vs. Packers

Adrian Peterson will not be in the lineup at Lambeau Field when the Minnesota Vikings go on the road to play the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Eve.

Peterson, who did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, was listed on the injury report as having a knee and groin injury. He returned last week against the Indianapolis Colts after missing 12 weeks with a torn meniscus. Peterson only carried the ball six times for 22 yards and had a key fumble.

The Vikings’ star running back would not commit to whether he would play again this season. The Colts game may, in fact, be the last time Vikings fans see Peterson in purple as the team can release him from his contract after the season without penalty.

Also on the injury report, Brandon Fusco will not play, likely giving Nick Easton another start at center while Joe Berger plays guard. Laquon Treadwell is also out.

Safety Harrison Smith and receiver Stefon Diggs are both listed as questionable. Smith missed last week’s game against the Jaguars with an ankle injury. Diggs was limited in practice yesterday with a hip injury.