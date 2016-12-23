LISTEN NOW
Adrian Peterson officially ruled out vs. Packers

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler December 23, 2016 11:33 am
Sep 18, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) smiles prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Adrian Peterson will not be in the lineup at Lambeau Field when the Minnesota Vikings go on the road to play the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Eve.

Peterson, who did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, was listed on the injury report as having a knee and groin injury. He returned last week against the Indianapolis Colts after missing 12 weeks with a torn meniscus. Peterson only carried the ball six times for 22 yards and had a key fumble.

The Vikings’ star running back would not commit to whether he would play again this season. The Colts game may, in fact, be the last time Vikings fans see Peterson in purple as the team can release him from his contract after the season without penalty.

Also on the injury report, Brandon Fusco will not play, likely giving Nick Easton another start at center while Joe Berger plays guard. Laquon Treadwell is also out.

Safety Harrison Smith and receiver Stefon Diggs are both listed as questionable. Smith missed last week’s game against the Jaguars with an ankle injury. Diggs was limited in practice yesterday with a hip injury.

  • Mike Link

    Lets be honest – AP is a distraction. He was a distraction when he hit his child with the branches, he was a distraction when he came back, and he is a distraction now. For a running back he is ancient and his skills depend upon a good line. Time to say good-bye (actually past time) and have good retirement Adrian.

  • styx rogan

    pay da man! …. long term extension….

    • Talltales08

      Your high, right?

      • Gordon Guffey

        I dont know what he is smoking but I want some ~ LOL

  • Talltales08

    The only thing that people around Winter Park want to see is the door hit him in the ass when he finally leaves.

  • Gordon Guffey

    He probable though he would come back and run wild on the Colt defense even behind the beat up OL ~ It didn’t happen but he did fumble ~ Not something he wants to remind people he can do ~ Its not that he fumbles a lot when you look at the number of carries he gets ~ However its the timing that the killer ~

    Plus AP doesn’tcan’t run over or through people like he use too and he doesn’t look like he has the speed to out run them anymore ~ I have no doubt AP fins work next year elsewhere but it want be anywhere near what he made this year or what he wants to make next year ~ In fact if he doesn’t get what he believes he is worth I could see him retire ~ I just dont see him getting that kind of money ~

    • David Prestin

      Yeah, it’s like he’s lost his vision or he’s thinking way too much now. He used to just blast through the line even if he had to make his own hole. Now he is hesitant. Maybe his injuries have him running carefully instead of that kid that feared nothing. Whatever it is, he’s not the same in the head.

  • David Prestin

    Thx for the memories AP. Enjoy Denver next season. A better fit than our offense. I could see him having a few more productive years but only in an offense like Denver’s or New England. Even GB is a better fit for him.

    Hell, I’d release him Sunday. Vikings need to move on.




