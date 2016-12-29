Bridgewater on receiving Courage Award: ‘2016 has been amazing for me’

The Minnesota Vikings have been through quite a bit on the field this season, but they chose a player who was injured before the start of the year as the recipient for the Ed Block Courage Award.

Teammates picked quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who was injured in practice just days before the season started. He has been around the Vikings facility throughout the year and receiver Stefon Diggs recently wrote on the Player’s Tribune that Bridgewater’s presence was meaningful to the team.

Bridgewater released a very positive statement about his year:

“It’s an honor to win this award. Especially as my teammates made the selection. 2016 has been amazing for me. Everyone looks at an injury as a negative. It has helped me spiritually and mentally even with me already being an extremely positive person. My injury was a new challenge and I love challenges. With the help of many people we have attacked this challenge head on and expect great success in the future. A special thanks to the Vikings training staff and all those that support me along my journey.”

The Ed Block Courage Awards honors one player from every team who “exemplifies commitment to the principles of sportsmanship and courage.”