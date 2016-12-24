How can we explain Vikings players going against Zimmer’s gameplan?

In Buffalo last season, several players openly questioned Rex Ryan’s defensive scheme, including one of the best pass rushers of the decade Mario Williams.

To downplay the controversy, Rex responded in the media by talking about how Ed Reed and Ray Lewis used to occasionally go against his wishes during games. But Rex only told the story about Reed and Lewis defying him years after it happened, not on game day.

That was the most stunning part of the situation between Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and his defensive backs on Saturday – the fact that the head coach revealed the players’ mutiny.

Zimmer admitted in his post-game comments that his defensive backs plotted against him to change how they matched up with Green Bay Packers receiver Jordy Nelson. Those disagreements rarely see public air. There is no explanation for why a coach would allow the world to know he’s lost control.

There may, however, be an explanation for why they players decided to go against him.

In the locker room, there was a great deal of frustration last week over the fact that the Vikings’ defense got badly out-schemed by the Indianapolis Colts. Zimmer elected to play Munnerlyn, a solid nickel corner, only 32 plays. Indy used their three tight end sets to bait the Vikings into playing their base package, then they passed out of those sets. Andrew Luck completed three passes for 50 yards and a touchdown to speedy third-string tight end Erik Swoope, a former basketball player who runs a 4.6 40-yard dash.

It is also plausible to think the Vikings players may have been unhappy with Zimmer’s messages through the media throughout the season.

This week, he accused linebacker Anthony Barr of “coasting.” Despite Barr’s struggles this season, it was a surprise to hear Zimmer questioning his star linebacker’s effort.

He has also criticized defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd for battling a knee injury, delivering several jabs at him during media sessions, including saying, “I’m kind of used to it,” when asked about dealing with Floyd’s absence.

Even going back to the team’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles – their first of the year – Zimmer called his team soft. Questioning the toughness and effort of a group that had battled through so much adversity to get to 5-0 might have been taken as overly harsh.

Attempts to motivate players through the media is a Bill Parcells special, but things have changed since the Parcells days of the NFL. And those messages hit home much more often when you can flash Super Bowl rings to back up your statements. With one playoff game in three years and a complete meltdown this season, the tough words ring much more hallow – especially after the season has fallen apart.

The fact that Xavier Rhodes was the one to speak up in frustration, explaining to the media that the defensive backs had decided during the week that they were going to handle Nelson by staying on their own side rather than having Rhodes shadow, its telling, too. Rhodes comes across as a good soldier – as a player who has followed Zimmer’s rules all the way to the Pro Bowl.

Newman’s choice to disobey Zimmer says just as much, if not more. Newman has been with Zimmer since his rookie year in 2003 and the Vikings’ head coach has heaped praise on his veteran corner’s knowledge of the game and ability to play at a high level in his upper 30s.

There’s always the possibility that the defensive backs honestly felt they had a better chance to win by playing Nelson the same way they had in the past. But if that were the case, you wouldn’t figure Rhodes would go into detail in his post-game comments.

Maybe this head-butting is simply the result of a team going from 5-0 to missing the playoffs. Nobody ever walks away from a season that fell apart with warm fuzzy feelings. Maybe everybody just needs some time apart.

However, if there is more to the problem than a normal disagreement gone public, then we know how these things usually end.

Put it this way: It’s a lot easier to find another qualified coach than it is to find a cornerback who can hold Odell Beckham to 23 yards.