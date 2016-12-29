Can Vikings talent win the day and overwhelm QB Matt Barkley?

BY: CIAN FAHEY

Going from Aaron Rodgers to Matt Barkley will be like going from Kevin Durant to Harrison Barnes. Fortunately for the Vikings, the Chicago Bears don’t have a supporting cast to carry their Barnes the way the Golden State Warriors did.

Barkley has outperformed expectations as a third-string quarterback forced into the starting lineup. Before last week’s collapse against Washington, Barkley had thrown for 1,163 yards on 162 attempts (7.2 yards per attempt) despite suffering from an outrageous number of receiver errors. Barkley had also thrown for six touchdowns and five interceptions in his four starts prior to last week. His numbers as a whole hadn’t been doing justice to his performances. Barkley was consistently showing off poise in the pocket, making full-field reads with good timing and delivering the ball accurately against pressure. He even sparked some talk about him potential competing to be the starter in 2017.

Last week ended any suggestion that Barkley could be the starter next year. Barkley threw the ball 40 times and finished the game with five interceptions. Five interceptions flattered him, as he could have had a couple more and some of the interceptions he did throw were horrifically bad. They were the types of plays that the defense didn’t need to force, the offense simply offered them up for the taking. Yet, despite his collapse last week, Barkley hasn’t been your typical overmatched backup quarterback. Barkley’s status should rise based on how he has played this year. He should have secured himself a primary backup spot somewhere, be it in Chicago or elsewhere.

If the Vikings defense takes him for granted and isn’t all on the same page from the start — which is suddenly an apparent issue in Minnesota — he is at least capable of taking advantage. Even in last week’s game, when Barkley wasn’t turning the ball over he was making impressive throws and showing off a refined process in the pocket.

Barkley’s mistakes last week were mostly accuracy related. He hasn’t proven to be someone who unnecessarily panics or struggles to read defenses, two common problems with backup quarterbacks. If the Vikings give him time in the pocket, he will stay disciplined with his footwork and keep his eyes downfield to scan the coverage. On this Third-and-18 play the defense’s four-man rush is repelled with ease. Barkley has plenty of time in the pocket and keeps his eyes on the left side of the field. Once some pressure arrives, Barkley adjusts his feet to step through the pocket and reset before delivering the ball back towards the middle of the field. His eye movement created the pocket of space for his receiver to get open and an accurate throw led to a first down.

The Bears passing game was able to create chunk plays. Barkley finished the game with 323 yards and averaged more than eight yards per attempt. Containing Alshon Jeffery will be key for the Vikings.

Although the aggressiveness that Barkley has shown all season may diminish after throwing five interceptions, the Vikings should expect the quarterback to repeatedly test their coverage downfield. Jeffery accounted for 92 yards on five receptions. His longest reception of the game was a 37-yard gain that can be seen in the above gif. Jeffery’s physicality is put on show on this play but so is Barkley’s precision. Barkley flights and places the ball perfectly for his receiver to snatch it from the air. Jeffery’s catch radius makes this throw easier to make but it still requires the aggressive mindset and understanding of the coverage to make the decision.

The flipside of Barkley’s mentality with Jeffery is that three of his interceptions last week came when targeting him.

Barkley was fortunate not to be intercepted on the play that immediately preceded the one above. He forced a ball to Josh Bellamy deep down the right sideline and threw it to the defensive back on the receiver’s outside shoulder. While that was a bad throw it was nothing like the actual interception that followed. Barkley stepped up well in the pocket to buy himself enough time against the arriving pressure. He actually did everything perfectly on this play except for the throw itself. He bought time for Jeffery to hit the window and it was the right window to hit. He simply airmailed the throw.

The Vikings haven’t been predictable at all on defense this year. At least not since the first month or so of the season. A quarterback with Barkley’s overall skill set shouldn’t intimidate them. Barkley should be a victim in this situation, unless the Vikings allow him to be the aggressor. Barkley has flashed the ability to create big plays but he has also had games where he has been consistent from start to finish. In theory, the Vikings have enough talent to overwhelm him but that simply hasn’t been a line of logic that can be trusted this year.