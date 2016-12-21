The case for moving Cordarrelle Patterson to running back

One of Mike Zimmer’s biggest assets as a head coach is his ability to pick out his players’ strengths and tailor roles accordingly. The best example this season has been Cordarrelle Patterson.

It appeared Patterson’s time as a Viking was over after he was relegated to RINO – Receiver in Name Only – in 2015. He caught just two passes and was only on the field for 61 total offensive plays. Patterson worked through 2016 training camp and the early season to prove he belonged on the field, even if it wasn’t in the capacity that he once envisioned.

After succeeding as a gunner against the Carolina Panthers, the former first-round pick saw action as a receiver against the New York Giants. He caught five passes for 38 yards and has been a regular part of the offense since.

Patterson’s role has been a good fit for his skills. He has mostly been a weapon in the short passing and screen game, catching 18 of his 49 receptions behind the line of scrimmage. But his limitations have been on display. The fourth-year receiver still struggles to run precise routes at the right depth and he doesn’t beat cornerbacks 1-on-1 for the ball very often.

Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery wasn’t a first-round pick and didn’t run as fast at the combine, but he was similar to Patterson. Montgomery was a quality kick returner and limited receiver. So when Packers lost running backs Eddie Lacy and James Starks to injury in Week 6, they elected to toss the former Stanford playmaker in the backfield.

In his first two games as a running back, Montgomery ran 16 times for 113 yards. After mixing him in and out for several weeks, the Pack named him RB1 last week against Chicago and he rushed for 162 yards on 16 carries.

The Vikings should think about the same career path forPatterson, if he chooses to re-sign in Minnesota. Patterson has carried the ball 31 times in his four year career for an incredible total of 333 yards and four touchdowns and is the NFL’s best kick returner since entering the league in 2013.

Gaining big chunks of yards on end arounds and receiver sweeps is quite a bit different from being an every-down back, but there’s another similarity between Montgomery and Patterson that should make the Vikings consider a position change: Patterson’s ability to break tackles. According to Football Outsiders, he has broken a tackle on 33.9% of his touches this year, second in the NFL to only Eddie Lacy for players with more than 50 touches.

On a conference call with the Green Bay media, Zimmer called the Montgomery’s move to running back an “innovative” move by the Packers.

“That’s what good coaches do, they work to the ability levels of their players” Zimmer said. “I think Montgomery is doing a great job of running the football…he’s doing a good job of trying to get to the seams, he’s bounced good, he’s cut the ball back well, he’s run the ball physically, so I think they’re doing a good job with him.”

The position wouldn’t be completely foreign to Patterson. In 2013, the Vikings lined up Patterson as a running back from time to time. Against the Bengals, he ripped off this 35-yard carry. The former first-rounder followed his blocks, got to the edge and then cut up field with impressive explosion.

Zimmer said on Wednesday the toughest part about moving from receiver to running back would be learning the protections and blocking. It’s hard to know whether Patterson would be able to block linebackers or if he could run up the middle or learn the details of the position.

But if the Vikings have had any thought of trying Patterson as a running back, then the next two weeks would be a good time to give it a try. They have a 2% chance of making the playoffs according to the statistical website FiveThirtyEight.

There will never be a better time to experiment.

The Vikings also do not have a good solution at running back in 2017 outside of bringing Adrian Peterson back – and it’s highly debatable whether that would be a good solution.

The Philadelphia Eagles own Minnesota’s first-round pick and the Vikings would not be wise to spend their second-round selection on a running back considering they have other pressing needs. Jerick McKinnon has been a solid mix-it-up back in the past, but it’s highly questionable whether he could take on the full-time duties. And the free agent crop’s most exciting names are Danny Woodhead and DeAngelo Williams.

Would Patterson be willing to make the change? That’s hard to say. If it meant the difference between being a starting running back or a part time bit player and special teamer, he might pick the full-time role. Or he may decide he’s going to try to convince another team to give him a larger receiving role. It’s hard to know without testing the running back waters.