Cornerback controversy a drop in the bucket of Viking collapse

There are more than a few people with the Minnesota Vikings who are probably thrilled that Xavier Rhodes and Terence Newman channeled that Tom Hanks movie and took over the ship on Saturday afternoon against the Green Bay Packers. Running back Adrian Peterson, GM Rick Spielman, the offensive line, Sam Bradford and on and on.

Rhodes, Newman and Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer made national headlines after Rhodes and Zimmer said the defensive backs had gone against their coach’s gameplan during the first series against the Gree Bay Packers. The trio shouldn’t plan on second careers in the CIA considering their coverup stories didn’t even match up when they talked to the media first the first time since Cornerback Gate.

The story is bizarre and Monday’s eye roll-worthy media availablity session won’t convince anybody that the players weren’t either trying to send a message to their head coach or at very least didn’t agree with his approach and were frustrated enough to formulate their own.

As entertaining as this whole thing was — and it was hard to keep it together when Zimmer claimed that Rhodes revealed the plot because he “gets nervous” — the reality of DB Mutiny 2016 is that is has been a distraction from the Vikings getting chased out of Lambeau Field by Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

It has been a squeaky toy in the corner, grabbing our attention while the building next door burns down.

Nobody is looking at Peterson, who seemingly elected to pass on playing because he’s more concerned with his own future than helping his team beat Green Bay.

For now, we’ve set aside the fact that the Vikings’ 2016 draft class has played less than 2% of total offensive and defensive snaps.

There was one question about T.J. Clemmings, so there’s that. But there was no time on Monday to question how a player with the lowest rating in Pro Football Focus history has continued to play, and nearly get Sam Bradford killed.

Bradford was praised by Zimmer on Monday, yet the loss to the Packers was another example of the Vikings’ QB posting a good completion percentage with very little production. Two garbage-time touchdowns will help his agent negotiate a long-term contract, they didn’t help the Vikings compete on Saturday. The score was 31-13 in the fourth quarter.

Sure, it’s worth wondering if there will be long-term implications from The Cornerback On The Grassy Knoll, but Monday’s “Who, me?” festival reads like the players and coach are over it.

Behind Mulder and Scully’s plot to take over the secondary is a team that’s lost eight of their last 10 games, which usually means somebody has to pay. For whatever reason, it doesn’t come across that way. Zimmer started his press conference by praising Matt Asiata’s yards per carry on Saturday. It seems like the message from the Vikings is that this season was all just a bad break.

That’s the hard part to handle through the entire collapse. After a 15-game sample, we have learned that a team that was supposed to compete for the Super Bowl was not all that close. The number of injuries and bizarre events does not excuse the final score in Green Bay or the final record, for that matter.

Regardless of whether you believe Russia hacked Zimmer’s gameplan or if it was all just a bad autocorrect that caused the defensive backs to go against their head coach, we can all be on the same page in saying the head coach’s handling of his players is just one of many questions about this team going forward.