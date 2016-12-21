LISTEN NOW
Peterson, Diggs missing from Vikings practice

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler December 21, 2016 11:46 am
Nov 13, 2016; Landover, MD, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) runs with the ball as Washington Redskins cornerback Kendall Fuller (38) chases in the fourth quarter at FedEx Field. The Redskins won 26-20. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings were practicing outside at Winter Park on Wednesday. Not among those participating was top receiver Stefon Diggs, who is listed as having a hip injury and running back Adrian Peterson.

Against the Colts on Sunday, Peterson returned to action for the first time since Week 2, when he suffered a torn meniscus against the Packers. He rushed six times for 22 yards and only played one series in the second half.

Safety Harrison Smith was in stretching, but left the field when the team began individual drills. Guard Brandon Fusco was also not practicing.

Receiver Laquon Treadwell did not participate with an ankle injury that has kept him out the previous two weeks. Cornerback Trae Waynes also was back on the field.

  • Gordon Guffey

    Of the bunch only Diggs and Waynes are the only two I’m worried about ~ Well Harrison too and just as much ~ Waynes has looked much better this year and needs all the playing time he can get ~ Newman cant play forever ~




