Peterson, Diggs missing from Vikings practice

The Minnesota Vikings were practicing outside at Winter Park on Wednesday. Not among those participating was top receiver Stefon Diggs, who is listed as having a hip injury and running back Adrian Peterson.

Against the Colts on Sunday, Peterson returned to action for the first time since Week 2, when he suffered a torn meniscus against the Packers. He rushed six times for 22 yards and only played one series in the second half.

Safety Harrison Smith was in stretching, but left the field when the team began individual drills. Guard Brandon Fusco was also not practicing.

Receiver Laquon Treadwell did not participate with an ankle injury that has kept him out the previous two weeks. Cornerback Trae Waynes also was back on the field.