If this is the end, it’s no time to throw stones at Adrian Peterson

Endings are rarely perfect.

If the last we saw of Adrian Peterson in a Minnesota Vikings uniform was him fumbling away any chance the Vikings had to run the table and make the playoffs, well, then it won’t be the way anyone hoped his career in Minnesota would wrap up. Even the cynics.

Peterson did not practice this week and was ruled out by the Vikings as they face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. It’s hard to see any reason for him to suit up at home against Chicago next week.

If the Vikings choose to release him to save $18 million on the salary cap, the future Hall of Famer’s final season in the Twin Cities will not only have been taken away by a meniscus tear in Week 2 and finish with his average yards per carry at a sad 1.9, but it will also be remembered as the point when the frustrations with his act boiled over.

Peterson has been called selfish for his decision to think about his own future rather than the needs of the team by undergoing a full repair of his meniscus when he could have opted for more risky surgery and had a quicker recovery. Other players reportedly were unhappy with that choice. Mike Zimmer repeatedly avoided praising Peterson. Then, the same week as Zimmer risked his eyesight to coach against Jacksonville, Peterson told reporters he’d only play if his team was still in the race.

What a juxtaposition.

When he finally came back, the Vikings elected to have Peterson run out last when announcing starting lineups. He waited an extra second so the lane of players – guys who had played through injuries all year – was clear and he could be alone in his moment.

That tweaked something deep inside fans who have been angry with his Franchise Player schtick for a long time.

Funny thing is, in his last season as a Viking, Peterson may have finally learned that it’s ironic to be a selfish running back because no position relies more on their teammates to have success. In the past, he was so damn good it didn’t matter which fat guys were blocking for him. He’d just shred through the defense on his own.

Or maybe he hasn’t learned anything and still believes the old AP will show up and he’ll run for 6.0 yards per carry next year.

When the Vikings gave him the ball on the first two plays of their crucial game against the Indianapolis Colts – and he gained three yards – it was enough to make many in the crowd want to run out of the stadium back into the minus-25 degree weather and jump face first into a snowbank.

Those people will tell you they never liked Peterson much because he was a great running back at the time when quarterbacks ruled. They will tell you that the 2014 incident with Peterson using a switch to discipline his son made them deeply upset. They will say they don’t like that he has two lockers, a weekly press conference and an entourage that runs deeper than the Timberwolves’ roster.

And the reality is, none of that would be said if it wasn’t the end of the road. If he were still trucking fools like Bo Jackson in Techmo Bowl, none of that would matter.

It is OK to stand on both sides of the fence. It’s OK to admit that Peterson in his prime belongs with the likes of Jim Brown, Barry Sanders and Walter Peyton without saying, “yeah but…”

And it’s OK to say that the Vikings would be better served to move on without throwing dirt on one of the all-time great NFL legacies.

But it’s hard to keep perspective when it’s the end.

Remember how it must have felt for Green Bay fans to watch the skeleton of Brett Favre stumbling along in a Vikings uniform in his final season.

If athletes got to write their own scripts, they’d all be John Elway, pumping his fist in the air with the Lombardi Trophy in hand or Jerome Bettis winning his first Super Bowl in his last season – and in his home town to boot.

That’s the anomaly. The sorry finish to Peterson’s Viking career – if the team does not decide to bring him back – is normal. So talk about the future in the backfield, talk about AP’s 2,000 yard season or the year he ran for over 400 yards in two games against the Packers.

Don’t talk about what he should have done or how he could have caught more passes or blocked better or fumbled less. Appreciate the time you had watching Adrian Peterson because in 10 years, that’s what you’ll remember, not the details of his meniscus surgery decision or introduction before the Colts game.