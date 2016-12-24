What does the future hold for Anthony Barr?

It’s amazing how much can change in one year in the NFL.

Twelve months ago, Anthony Barr was the centerpiece of the Minnesota Vikings’ masterful defense. He was the total package. He was the franchise player. He was so good, the Vikings could have started construction on a statue in front of US Bank Stadium and nobody would have said it was too soon.

This year has been quite the opposite. Head coach Mike Zimmer acknowledged as much on Monday, saying the 24-year-old linebacker “can do a lot better.” Two days later, the defensive guru went into more detail, saying that Barr “has a tendency to coast.”

“I think when he cuts it loose a little bit more, I think that’s when you make the explosive plays and the kind of ‘wow’ plays,” Zimmer said.

There were certainly more ‘wow’ plays in his first two seasons. Barr posted 7.5 sacks, forced five fumbles and grabbed an interception in his first 26 games. This year he has just two sacks and one forced fumble. But the “splash plays” as Zimmer has called them should not be the biggest concern.

In 2015, the former first-round pick was the best in the NFL in terms of pressures per rush, according to Pro Football Focus, disrupting the quarterback six of every 10 times he was sent on a blitz. Barr was given the fourth best grade in coverage and 11th best against the run.

Those numbers are much more indicative of game-to-game impact than sacks, forced fumbles or interceptions. Splash plays tend to vary from year to year, sometimes based on luck. But getting penetration on a rush, stuffing a run play or covering a tight end over the middle – those three elements factor into almost every play.

And in those areas, Barr’s play has dropped off the Empire State Building. He now sits in 78th place (out of 82) in PFF’s ratings for coverage, 72nd against the run and is 123rd among all defenders in QB Hurries with just seven in 14 games per Sporting Charts.

ESPN’s John Clayton named Barr one of the most disappointing players of 2016, writing: “Barr is still only 24, so there is upside there, but Year 3 has been a surprising disappointment.”

Barr’s poor season leaves us with two important questions: What happened? What now?

Outside of Zimmer’s explanation for Barr’s struggles, there are two theories about his dropoff. The first is that he’s either been playing through an injury that has not shown up on the injury report — except after the Washington game when he and Eric Kendricks collided on a play at the goal line.

That hypothesis raises another question of whether a mystery injury has just been nagging him and a full offseason recovery will solve the issue or if it could be the culmination of nicks and cuts along the way. Barr did miss four games in his rookie year and two more last season and appears to have less explosiveness.

The fact that Zimmer was willing to openly criticize him, however, would give a hint toward injury not being the problem.

Another theory could be stolen from baseball. When a hitter comes into the league and starts having success, opponents get their video coaches, stats analysts and pro scouts on the case, and many times are able to find holes in the batter’s swing. The difference between whether that hitter has a 15-year successful career or falls apart depends on whether he adjusts and solves his weaknesses.

When Barr entered the draft, there were a few notable weaknesses. His NFL.com draft profile reads:

“Can be locked down too easily when engaged — unrefined hand use. Lacks variety of pass-rush moves and relies too much on natural speed. Average eyes, anticipation and awareness in coverage  marginal feel. Average base strength — moved off the ball too easily by tight ends (plays tall).”

We have seen all of those things come into play this year. It is possible that opponents have found ways to take advantage of those issues in ways that they did not before.

There is something else that sticks out under the “weaknesses” category in his draft profile. This sentence:

“Motor runs hot and cold — does not always apply himself. “

That seems to be what Zimmer is touching upon with his comments.

Veteran corner Terence Newman has played under Zimmer and Bill Parcells, both known for sending messages to players during press conferences.

“If he did it in that route, maybe he wants him to hear about it and respond to it,” Newman said. “That’s the way that I take it. I’ve been with [Zimmer] for quite awhile. It’s no different for us in meetings, he’ll say the same thing, he wants you to understand, ‘Hey, I’m putting a challenge on you.’ How will you respond?”

Barr did not have much of a response through the media.

“You want to do your job and you want the plays to come to you, and sometimes they don’t come to you,” he said. “You’ve just got to make the ones that do.”

He will have two games to show that he got the message.

But it seems odd that he would lack fire considering he is set to make almost $12 million next year if the Vikings pick up his option. Plus Minnesota’s defense has been one of the best in the NFL and the team was in the playoff race until last week.

Whether it’s an issue with drive or teams using his weaknesses against him, the team is suddenly in a tough spot with their young linebacker – one they never expected to be in 12 months ago.

Now they have three options: Be patient, change his role or trade him.

The first is the most likely. If Zimmer believes that his message can get through and Barr will come back next year breathing fire, then the team will pick up his option, put him back next to Kendricks, get another linebacker to fill Chad Greenway’s spot in base package and move along.

If the team thinks that his weaknesses have been exposed, then they might consider making him more of a pure pass rusher. Coming into the NFL, some suggested he would be better fit for an edge rusher’s role. The problem with that solution is two fold: A) Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen are both top-end pass rushers; B) That would open up a massive hole at linebacker.

Should the Vikings part ways with Brian Robison at year’s end to create more cap space, Barr could move into his role. Robison has played more than 80% of total Vikings snaps, playing end on first and second down then often lining up over the guard on third down passing situations.

Filling the role through free agency isn’t impossible. If the Vikings were to put a premium on pure coverage linebackers, New England’s Donta Hightower is 20th and Giants ILB Keenan Robinson is ranked 30th in coverage rating from Pro Football Focus.

Even if that scenario played out, it would come along with the risk that he wasn’t successful in the Robison role and it would feel like such a massive drop from where they projected Barr to be in their long-term vision. Of course, if they receive his 2016 production again next year, the Vikings will be forced to part ways after his fifth year, so maybe a change in role would be the right risk to take.

The word may be out that Barr has had a tough year, but he would still have pretty significant trade value as a first first-round pick and 2015 Pro Bowler. The Vikings are in desperate need of offensive linemen and could move back into the first round by dealing Barr, or they could acquire a quality player off another team’s roster.

Player-for-player trades always come along with extreme risk. If Barr finds his zest for linebacker again and the new Viking doesn’t live up to his billing, GM Rick Spielman would be under a great deal of pressure. It also would look like a failed draft pick. For a GM whose 2016 first-round pick could be historically bad, trading Barr would be even harder.

But good GMs don’t tend to care about looks. If the Vikings believe that we’ve seen the best days of Barr and he still has value, a trade is the right move regardless of the risk.

It’s hard to even take a guess at how the situation may play out, but it seems clear that these final two games are important to Barr’s future, even if they aren’t all that crucial to the Vikings’ 2016 season.