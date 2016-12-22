Harrison Smith unclear on status vs. Packers

If you had any question about how valuable Harrison Smith is to the Minnesota Vikings, read this tweet:

The #Vikings on deep passes with/without Harrison Smith 1 TD – 5 INTs, 24.7 passer rating with 2-0, 130.8 rating without#NextGenStats — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) December 22, 2016

Some small sample size without him, but the Vikings have been eaten alive when their star safety has been out of the lineup.

Smith said he is not sure whether he will be on the field against Green Bay on Saturday, but he was back at practice for the first time since the Thursday night game against Dallas with an ankle injury.

“I’m still not sure, we’ll see what the coaches think, leave it up to them,” he said.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer scoffed at the suggestion in a report that Smith could miss the rest of the season, noting that his safety regularly plays through injury.

“As a competition, to me it’s harder to not be out there than to push through some things,” Smith said. “But there’s a point where you just can’t play. You have to be smart about it. Whatever’s best for the team. If you can play and help the team, you do it. If you’re going to be hurting the team and it’s not good for us.”

Smith stayed in the game against Dallas, but left the locker room on crutches.

“Sometimes you’re just playing and it’s hard to know exactly how you feel until you stop, you get so involved in games,” Smith said. “Really avoiding those things going forward is what I need to do, avoiding injuries. It’s good to be tough and everything, but you want to avoid things if you can.”

Pro Football Focus ranks Smith has the ninth best safety in the NFL, however his ranking was as high as third this season. Those marks may have been higher had he not played through the injury.