Hennepin County Attorney: No charges for Gopher football players

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler December 30, 2016 4:13 pm

After reviewing the University of Minnesota’s office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action report, county attorney Mike Freeman announced that no charges will be filed against 10 suspended Gopher football players who were allegedly involved in a sexual assault. Freeman called the actions of the players “deplorable” but said there was not significant new evidence presented by the report.

Read the statement here:

