Lost in the Vikings collapse: Danielle Hunter’s season in rare air

Many things have gone wrong this season for the Minnesota Vikings, but Danielle Hunter’s emergence as a top-notch pass rusher is not one of those things.

With 1.5 sacks against the Green Bay Packers, Hunter put himself in an impressive category. Hunter has the seventh most sacks in a single season by a player 22 or younger since 1990.

The list is wow-worthy.

As you probably noticed, most of the under-22 pass rushers were first-round draft picks. Hunter was selected in the third round, largely because he struggled to put up big sack numbers at LSU. He showed promise last season with 6.0 sacks in his rookie year, then has become a dominant force off the edge this year.

Hunter has been an effective rusher, beyond just getting sacks. He ranks 31st in the NFL among all defenders in quarterback hurries, tied with Dwight Freeney and Joey Bosa.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hunter’s run stopping ability is also praise-worthy. He is graded by PFF as the 14th best edge rusher against the run.

As the Vikings head into the offseason and asses which players are cornerstones, you can bet Hunter’s name is on the list of guys they expect to be around a long time.