How many games would the Vikings have won if they didn’t trade for Bradford?

What if…

The story is not yet written on the Minnesota Vikings’ trade for Sam Bradford because the veteran quarterback is under contract for another year. But for this year, it’s hard not wonder how things would have turned out if another one of the available quarterbacks or current backup Shaun Hill had played instead. Would the Vikings have come up with the same 8-8 or 7-9 record, better? Worse?

But how can we even begin to guess?

Well, there are probably a million different ways, some of which would involved a degree in astrophysics, others would require lots of time playing video games.

The biggest problem with pumping in a QB’s conventional stats and comparing them to Bradford’s current production is that conventional QB stats do not always tell the right story. Saturday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers was a great example. Bradford tossed for 382 yards, three touchdowns and ended with a 110 quarterback rating, yet the team was down 31-13 in the fourth quarter and the Vikings picked up two touchdowns while Green Bay was playing conservatively.

ESPN’s stat QBR isn’t perfect either, but it grades on a 0-100 system and factors in game situation.

So here’s the plan: Looking at Bradford’s 2016 season against Hill and five quarterbacks who were linked to the Vikings after Bridgewater’s injury, we’ll use QBR to estimate the percentage of the time the quarterback gave his team a chance to win.

0-40 = Bad performance, low chance to win

41-70 = average performance, coin toss

70-100 = Good performance, great chance to win

Since they have all played different numbers of games during their career, we’ll just go with their last 15 games with 15 passes or more thrown.

Here’s how it came out…

By QBR’s measure, Bradford gave the Vikings a chance to at least be competitive in all but three games. Quarterbacks Mark Sanchez, Nick Foles and Josh McCown probably would have given the Vikings very little chance at the playoffs if they repeated the number of poor performances.

Shaun Hill’s numbers look like he would have given the Vikings a shot, as he did in Week 1, but the question is whether he would have held up, especially with Minnesota’s offensive line. A handful of those numbers go all the way back to 2010.

Geno Smith and Mike Glennon are both intriguing. By tradition stats, neither was all that impressive and their teams both moved on and drafted other quarterbacks after giving them at least a year as full-time starters.

So let’s dig a little deeper. Another stat that tends to give us a more accurate picture of how effectively a quarterback moved the ball is Adjusted Yards Per Attempt. It is just like traditional Yards Per Attempt, but adjusts for interceptions. Here is how Bradford’s 2016 season matches up with Smith and Glennon’s last 15 games (game sorted chronologically, not grouped best to worst).

Glennon and Smith’s best games were better than Bradford’s best game this year, however, Glennon had several atrocious games, one in which he managed 1.6 Adjusted Yards Per Attempt. Smith’s lows were a little lower than Bradford’s but not by much.

Based on QBR and Adjusted Yards Per Attempt, it seems the Vikings would have gotten a similar performance out of Geno Smith as they did Sam Bradford.

Of course, there are still so many questions that can’t be answered. Would Smith’s turnovers have turned into points for the opponents? Would his big game or two come at the right time to make up for a defensive lapse? Would the price have been that much lower than it was for Bradford? How would Smith have performed with a struggling offensive line and no running game? We’ll never know, but we’ll be asking “what if…” on the Bradford trade for a long time.