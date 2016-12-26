LISTEN NOW
This may be the last week in purple for these Vikings players

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler December 26, 2016 8:12 am
Nov 20, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (3) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Brian Robison (96) during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Cardinals 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

With the wild ride that has been the 2016 Minnesota Vikings coming to an end this week against the Chicago Bears, there are a handful of players who might not be on the roster next season. Let’s have a look at the list of players who could potentially have other homes in 2017 or retire:

RB, Adrian Peterson

It could very well be an unfortunate end to one of the greatest careers for a running back in NFL history. Peterson’s 2016 ended before it really got started with a meniscus injury in Week 2. His failed comeback against the Colts could be the last time he’s seen in a Vikings uniform if he does not play against the Bears. He is under contract through 2018, but is owed $18 million and the team can release him without penalty. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Vikings brought him back for one more kick at the can, though the way this season ended may influence them to move on.

LB, Chad Greenway

Greenway said before the season that this would be his last year in the NFL. He was noncommittal when asked about his future last week, but considering he has been a part-time player after being the centerpiece to the Vikings’ defense for almost a decade, it is probably in his best interest to walk away. He will go down as one of the best Vikings linebackers in the franchise’s history.

CB, Terence Newman

A terrific year at age 38 could influence Newman to stay in the NFL and the Vikings to want him back, but a bizarre controversy with Newman and the rest of the defensive backs choosing to go against head coach Mike Zimmer against the Green Bay Packers might cause enough friction for the team to move on, especially after spending a first and second-round pick on cornerbacks over the last two years. Newman might also decide he’s had a great career and it is better to leave football after a good season. He will no doubt have a second career in coaching waiting for him if he chooses that route.

CB, Captain Munnerlyn

It isn’t easy to find solid nickel cornerbacks and Munnerlyn is just that. The position has become more and more valuable with the rise of teams moving top receivers around and high quality slot receivers. As a well-respected veteran who is still in his prime, it would make sense of the Vikings decided to pay him, but there will be other teams making the phone call, too.

WR, Cordarrelle Patterson

The former first-round pick has found a niche in the Vikings’ offense this year after spending most of 2015 playing only special teams. Patterson has proven to be effective in the short pass and screen game, though he hasn’t often seen the ball on downfield routes. He is the NFL’s best kick returner and has been nearly every year he’s been in the NFL and is an excellent gunner on punt coverage. There is value in having Patterson on the roster, the question is whether that value matches up with his contract demands.

RB, Matt Asiata

In the past, Asiata has been an effective role player and in 2014 he helped fill the void during Adrian Peterson’s absence. This season, he has been less effective – whether it was his fault or not is debatable considering the offensive line’s struggles – but the Vikings will be looking for upgrades at the running back position and it’s possible he isn’t part of the plan.

DE, Brian Robison

The 33-year-old defensive lineman is set to have a cap hit of $6.6 million next season. While he has been solid, the Vikings may opt to release him for the cap room and  make Danielle Hunter into a full-time defensive end rather than mixing he and Robison in and out. Robison still has talent and might be a candidate for restructure.

Other candidates include WR Charles Johnson, punter Jeff Locke, backup QB Shaun Hill, TE Rhett Ellison, FB Zach Line, linebacker Audie Cole 

 

  • G Rock

    Patterson is the only one on the list i want back

  • Topgunn

    1. A.P. In the words of Ken “the Hawk” Harrelson “HE GONE !!!!” It’s time to move on.
    2. Greenway. Yup. He retires.
    3. Newman. He’ll be back, and we may see him at safety.
    4. Munnerlyn. Depends on the contract. If it gets too rich, he will be in a different uniform next year,
    5. Patterson. They should bring him back. He’s settled into a solid role and if he continues to improve in his areas of weakness it could be an even bigger role. I still think this guy could play running back in certain formations/situations. We’ve got to do even more to come up with ways to get him the ball.
    6. Asiata. It’s time to move on. His level of mediocrity is easy to replace. Find a big back that can do more. It’s time to draft 2 running backs and maybe pick up a FA. The complete revamp of the running back position needs to happen this off season.
    7. Robison. He’s had some nice moments this year and I’d like to see him back. It’s time to pass the torch to Hunter and use Robison as a swing guy off the bench. I could see the Cowboys making a run at him though with their need for pass rushers and if it gets to expensive to restructure him, we could lose him.
    8. Charles Johnson. Guys like him are a dime a dozen. Intriguing height and speed, but often hurt without ever really playing much. The receiver core going forward should be Diggs, Thielen, Patterson and Treadwell. Not sure where Jarius Wright fits in anymore either.
    9. Locke. He’s not going anywhere. Everyone (me included) wanted him gone after last season. He’s had a decent year. he’s back.
    10. S. Hill. He’s gone. It will be Bradford, Heinike and Teddy. I would like to see us draft another QB in the later rounds to groom however. Can’t count on Teddy at all next year and going forward.
    11. Ellison. Not sure he makes it back although with all the hype Pruitt got and then he got cut it’s hard to say what this position will look like next year. I could see a draft pick or FA signing added to the mix with the TE group.
    12. Zach Line. I would like to see this guy run the ball more. I can’t believe he’s not considered a better short yardage option than Asiata. Line broke Eric Dickerson’s SMU rushing records. Granted he needed another year to do it, but that’s still quite an accomplishment. I could see Line as more of a RB than a FB going forward. If AP is gone, does this team really need a traditional FB???
    13. Audie Cole. I think he’s gone. I think Zim will try to find a LB’er with more speed. Cole’s “Hall of Fame” preseason career never has transferred to the regular season.
    Others: I kind of already added Jarius Wright to the list. Practically every O-Lineman (including Boone) should be considered an endangered species. Clemmings and Fusco would be at the top of this list. I give Fusco a 30% chance of returning. Clemmings a 40% chance of coming back. Add Trattau and Floyd from the D-Line to the list as well.

  • linus

    Robison will be back. $6.6 M isn’t much to pay for his productivity, especially since he can rush from the DT spot, where Floyd has been a bust.

  • linus

    I don’t see Munnerlyn going anywhere either. He didn’t get much interest the last time around, when he was a 26-year-old who played every down, so why would he get a big offer now as a 29-year-old who only plays the nickel?




