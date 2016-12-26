This may be the last week in purple for these Vikings players

With the wild ride that has been the 2016 Minnesota Vikings coming to an end this week against the Chicago Bears, there are a handful of players who might not be on the roster next season. Let’s have a look at the list of players who could potentially have other homes in 2017 or retire:

RB, Adrian Peterson

It could very well be an unfortunate end to one of the greatest careers for a running back in NFL history. Peterson’s 2016 ended before it really got started with a meniscus injury in Week 2. His failed comeback against the Colts could be the last time he’s seen in a Vikings uniform if he does not play against the Bears. He is under contract through 2018, but is owed $18 million and the team can release him without penalty. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Vikings brought him back for one more kick at the can, though the way this season ended may influence them to move on.

LB, Chad Greenway

Greenway said before the season that this would be his last year in the NFL. He was noncommittal when asked about his future last week, but considering he has been a part-time player after being the centerpiece to the Vikings’ defense for almost a decade, it is probably in his best interest to walk away. He will go down as one of the best Vikings linebackers in the franchise’s history.

CB, Terence Newman

A terrific year at age 38 could influence Newman to stay in the NFL and the Vikings to want him back, but a bizarre controversy with Newman and the rest of the defensive backs choosing to go against head coach Mike Zimmer against the Green Bay Packers might cause enough friction for the team to move on, especially after spending a first and second-round pick on cornerbacks over the last two years. Newman might also decide he’s had a great career and it is better to leave football after a good season. He will no doubt have a second career in coaching waiting for him if he chooses that route.

CB, Captain Munnerlyn

It isn’t easy to find solid nickel cornerbacks and Munnerlyn is just that. The position has become more and more valuable with the rise of teams moving top receivers around and high quality slot receivers. As a well-respected veteran who is still in his prime, it would make sense of the Vikings decided to pay him, but there will be other teams making the phone call, too.

WR, Cordarrelle Patterson

The former first-round pick has found a niche in the Vikings’ offense this year after spending most of 2015 playing only special teams. Patterson has proven to be effective in the short pass and screen game, though he hasn’t often seen the ball on downfield routes. He is the NFL’s best kick returner and has been nearly every year he’s been in the NFL and is an excellent gunner on punt coverage. There is value in having Patterson on the roster, the question is whether that value matches up with his contract demands.

RB, Matt Asiata

In the past, Asiata has been an effective role player and in 2014 he helped fill the void during Adrian Peterson’s absence. This season, he has been less effective – whether it was his fault or not is debatable considering the offensive line’s struggles – but the Vikings will be looking for upgrades at the running back position and it’s possible he isn’t part of the plan.

DE, Brian Robison

The 33-year-old defensive lineman is set to have a cap hit of $6.6 million next season. While he has been solid, the Vikings may opt to release him for the cap room and make Danielle Hunter into a full-time defensive end rather than mixing he and Robison in and out. Robison still has talent and might be a candidate for restructure.

Other candidates include WR Charles Johnson, punter Jeff Locke, backup QB Shaun Hill, TE Rhett Ellison, FB Zach Line, linebacker Audie Cole