Peterson misses practice Friday, likely out vs. Bears

It appears there will be no swan song for Adrian Peterson.

Peterson missed practice on Friday, indicating that he will not play on Sunday against the Chicago Bears at US Bank Stadium.

The Minnesota Vikings’ running back told ESPN’s Josina Anderson before last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers that there was a chance he would play, but Peterson has not appeared in practice since the Vikings’ loss to the Indianapolis Colts essentially eliminated them from the postseason.

Peterson has been listed on the injury report with a knee and groin injury.

If this is indeed the end of his 2016 season, Peterson will finish with 37 carries for 72 yards.

The game against the Colts may have been Peterson’s last as a Viking. He is owed $18 million next season under his current contract and the team could release him without any salary cap penalty.

Stefon Diggs was also missing from practice. He has been battling a hip injury.