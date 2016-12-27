Problems at tackle prove Vikings should have listened to Alex Boone

There are two parts to analyzing a team’s collapse: The first is to figure out what went wrong and the second is figuring out where to go next. If we focus on Part 1 of the Minnesota Vikings’ fall from 5-0 to 7-8, we’ll find that many of their problems began at the tackle position.

The Vikings lost both of their starting tackles Matt Kalil and Andre Smith to season-ending injuries early in the year. After the bye week, Minnesota added veteran tackle Jake Long to the mix, but he was lost to injury as well after getting hurt late in the Vikings’ loss to Washington. After Long went down, guard Alex Boone told head coach Mike Zimmer that he was available to left tackle, which would allow either TJ Clemmings to move to right tackle or Jeremiah Sirles to start.

“I’ve played it before, I just feel like it’d be an easier move for me than TJ, but at the end of the day it’s up to the coaches, they’re going to put the best five out there,” Boone said on November 16.

Boone remained at guard, playing fairly well, but Clemmings’ lack of improvement in his second year sucked the life out of the Vikings’ offense and forced them to focus almost solely on the short passing game. Consider that the Vikings tried to get the ball out of quarterback Sam Bradford’s hands as fast as possible and they still rank sixth in the NFL in QB hits according to official NFL statistics. Many of those hits came because the left tackle was beaten around the edge.

The website Pro Football Focus uses a grading system based on film tracking to rank players. Clemmings’ performance sits 73rd out of 74 tackles with more than 100 snaps this season.

After a Week 5 win against Houston, it was clear that the situation at left tackle was untenable.

“A lot of the times during the game, he played well then he will have five crazy things he does,” Zimmer said on October 10. “He sets too wide, lunges with his hands, he gets beat quickly. So we have to get that fixed.”

Here is the definitive play against Houston in which Clemmings allows linebacker Whitney Mercilus to fly right by him and sack Bradford.

At no point during the year was the problem fixed, as we saw again on Saturday against the Green Bay Packers.

If the Vikings had moved Boone to tackle, they would have played their best lineman Joe Berger at guard and Nick Easton at center. While not ideal, Easton has at least been a replacement level player and Berger is above average at center and guard. Also, Boone played tackle in college and was a tackle for his first two years in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers – though he was not a starter until moving to guard in 2012. At 6-foot-8, Boone has the reach to slow down speed rushers and, while it is a different position, he ranks 29th in PFF’s ratings in pass protection this year.

The Vikings have been blown out in their last two games, but that wasn’t always the case during their collapse. They went to overtime against Detroit at US Bank Stadium, then lost by three on the road on Thanksgiving Day. They lost by six to Washington and two against Dallas.

Would better pass protection – even if only a marginal improvement – led to one more win along the way?

We will never know because the Vikings didn’t try anything different at tackle after the Washington game, despite Boone’s request and the signing of tackle Rashod Hill from the Jacksonville practice squad.

On Monday, Zimmer was asked about Clemmings’ play against Green Bay.

“You put on the first 15 plays, and he plays really good. He does everything right, but then he’ll have these lapses in the ball game that cause us to get the quarterback hit and things like that. Then, he’ll settle down, and he’ll come back again. So, his consistency is kind of, I guess, the thing we need to fix.”

More or less, the exact same response as after Week 5 against Houston when Clemmings had shown he was incapable of playing left tackle. What’s the definition of insanity, again?