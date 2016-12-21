QB evaluator shows why Rodgers is the last guy you want to face in must-win game

BY: CIAN FAHEY

The Minnesota Vikings remain mathematically alive in the playoff race. The odds are stacked against them but every scenario begins with them winning their remaining two games. If the Vikings are to have any hope of carrying out their end of the deal, they can’t afford to play defense the way they did this past week against Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts.

Luck averaged 8.9 yards per attempt, completed 75 percent of his passes and threw two touchdowns without a turnover and without being sacked. It wasn’t even that Luck played a spectacular game — he did have one spectacular touchdown throw to Erik Swoope — it was that the Colts offense as a whole was able to get the better of the Vikings defense. The defensive line did get some pressure but not the degree that you would have expected entering the game. With three rookies and a Colts O-line that has been largely unimpressive all season, the Vikings defensive line should have been able to take over. It didn’t.

From the beginning of the season the Vikings defense has been more reliant on its front than its secondary. Now that Harrison Smith is absent through injury, that is truer than ever before. When the Vikings contained Aaron Rodgers in Week 2, they did so by winning at every level of the defense. Expecting to do that this week is unrealistic. It will again fall on the Vikings defensive line to mask issues behind it because the Packers passing game has enjoyed somewhat of a rejuvenation over recent weeks.

The Packers’ rejuvenation has little to do with Rodgers. Rodgers has been thriving for most of the season, his receivers have simply been dropping too many passes. They still dropped passes last week — Davante Adams dropped two perfect touchdown passes and Jordy Nelson had one more notable error on an accurate pass. However, they did enough with the opportunities provided to them to win the game.

Rodgers is the toughest quarterback in the league to pressure. He offers the same scrambling threat as other previous quarterbacks who have already burned the Vikings. However, he also understands how to extend plays within the pocket with his movement. Take the above play for example. Rodgers makes it impossible for the defensive line to be aggressive because he is consistently changing the point of pursuit for the defenders. If you watch the offensive tackles in the above gif you will see that they are in position to be beaten but the defensive ends they are protecting against are consistently reacting to Rodgers’ movement instead of focusing on bending the edge or penetrating past them with an inside move.

The Vikings need to determine how they want to approach Rodgers. Will they be aggressive and leave open running lanes for him to take advantage of? Or will they be more passive to contain him, giving receivers time to extend their routes downfield while Rodgers holds the ball in the pocket?

In the first matchup, two of Rodgers’ biggest plays of the game came because of Rodgers’ ability to work in and through tight pockets.

For this Third-and-18 the Vikings were always going to be aggressive pursuing the quarterback. Everson Griffen flew past left tackle David Bakhtiari to quickly get pressure on Rodgers. Importantly, Rodgers waits until the last moment to step up in the pocket so Griffen has no chance of tracking him with Bakhtiari recovering. Once he steps through the pocket, Rodgers is confronted by the defensive tackle who spins away from the left guard. Rodgers steps back infield to renew his left guard’s leverage before stepping forward into open space. Throughout all of these movements Rodgers has his eyes downfield, looking for an open receiver to throw the ball to. He locates Jordy Nelson and releases a perfect pass deep while moving forward.

After completing that huge pass to Nelson, Rodgers faced a Third-and-Goal from the 10-yard line. This time the Vikings took a more conservative approach with their pass rush. Neither edge rusher released aggressively upfield or attempted to bend the edge. All four pass rushers moved forward together, closing the pocket around Rodgers in the hopes of trapping him to bring him down. The right defensive tackle for the Vikings got a great push and drove the Packers center back into Rodgers’ lap. Rodgers’ adjustments here were brilliant. He shifted his weight and moved back and forth to slow down the pass rush before creating a gap that he could escape through. From there, he kept his eyes up until he crossed the line of scrimmage and recognized the opportunity to run into the endzone for a touchdown.

This is phenomenal footwork and awareness to exploit the defense. In truth, there isn’t much the Vikings can do about this. Plays like these are why Rodgers is the best quarterback in the league.

Even if you can get pressure on Rodgers, he can still deliver the ball from different platforms. He showed that last week against the Chicago Bears.

This play came early in the game. The Bears only rush four but the Packers blow an assignment so the timing of the play is completely thrown off. Rodgers can’t get rid of the ball before the pressure arrives so he has to make the defender miss. Making an NFL defender miss is difficult. Making an NFL defender miss in a tight space is extremely difficult. Making an NFL defender miss in a tight space while keeping your eyes downfield and your foundation beneath you to throw the ball is rare. Rodgers shrugs the defender’s attempted tackle off by waiting until the last minute to move. That is a key detail because it prevents the defender from reacting to his sudden attempt at escaping.

From there he throws an accurate pass to Jared Cook despite being moved off his spot.

Whenever you face Aaron Rodgers you have to hope that he will contribute to his own containment. As a sheer talent, he can’t be contained. You need his footwork to be off or for him to miss some open receivers to contain him. That or you need his receivers to repeatedly ruin big plays like they did during the early stages of this season. This is the last quarterback you want to face in a must-win game.