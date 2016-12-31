Read all of 1500ESPN’s 2016 long-form Vikings articles

Each game day during the season, 1500ESPN released a long-form article. The wide range of topics included how Xavier Rhodes planned to shut down Odell Beckham, how the vikings could copy the 1994 Patriots, the West Coast offense, Adam Thielen’s long road to the NFL and much more. Read them all here:

What does the future hold for Anthony Barr?

Anthony Barr came into 2016 considered one of the best linebackers in the NFL, but he had a rough year. Now what? Will he bounce back next season or are changes needed?

The hidden science behind (avoiding) pass interference

You’d be surprised how much goes into preparing for every NFL game. The Vikings’ coaches and players understand the value of avoiding pass interference and they know the tricks of the trade, too.

Why is Stefon Diggs unstoppable? Just ask the defensive backs

Receiver Stefon Diggs emerged as one of the league’s best in 2016, find out what’s behind his success from the guys who go against him every day in practice

What the Vikings can learn from from the Cowboys’ offensive line construction

The Vikings’ biggest issue in 2016 was their offensive line. Can they emulate the Cowboys’ amazing O-line going forward?

How to end a four-game losing streak: A lesson from Bill Parcells

The Vikings had a four-game slide and were struggling to gain yardage on the ground. So we took a look back at a team that just decided to stop running, then went on a run of wins

Can Pat Shurmur and West Coast offense save the Vikings season?

Vikings offensive coordinator Norv Turner resigned, leaving Pat Shurmur to look to his roots in attempts to save Minnesota’s offense

Can the West Coast offense save the Vikings season, Part 2

A college coach with ties to Pat Shurmur takes 1500ESPN through the West Coast offense and how it could help the Vikings

Adam Thielen and the long journey of undrafted free agents

Vikings receiver Adam Thielen was talked about as being “on the bubble” in training camp, then he emerged as one of Minnesota’s best offensive weapons. The road from Mankato to US Bank Stadium was a long one…

Linval Joseph is a superstar and doesn’t care if you know it

The Vikings’ under-appreciated nose tackle is one of the keys to their defensive success, even if he won’t end up on the cover of a video game any time soon

Sam Bradford is the future

In his first four games as a Viking, Sam Bradford showed all the reasons he was drafted No. 1 overall. The combination of his excellent play to start the year and Teddy Bridgewater’s injury pointed more and more toward Bradford being the Vikings’ long-term answer under center.

Vikings rookie Alexander driven by home, waiting his turn

Vikings second-round pick Mackensie Alexander went through some tough times growing up, but his parents taught him a work ethic that has carried him to the NFL. Now he is waiting to get a shot at consistent playing time.

Vikings vs. Beckham: Slowing down the receiver, avoiding the instigator

Before the Vikings faced off with the Giants, Minnesota cornerback Xavier Rhodes talked about going against one of the league’s best.

Inside the Vikings’ post-Peterson rushing attack

Adrian Peterson’s injury opened the door for Jerick McKinnon.

The odyssey of Vikings receiver Laquon Treadwell

Treadwell did not play Week 1, a game he had been dying to play in since a gruesome injury in college