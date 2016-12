ESPN’s Ben Goessling along with 1500ESPN’s Matthew Coller and Judd Zulgad dive deep into the Cornerbackgate reactions from Xavier Rhodes, Terence Newmand and Mike Zimmer. The three of them worked hard to walk back their statements after a loss to the Green Bay Packers but they did little to clean up the mess. How does Mike Zimmer’s press conference reflect on his handling of the media and players this season? Can he change going forward?