Trying to Solve the Vikings Goal Line Problem

It’s no secret that the Vikings are poor at short-yardage running. It’s been a common theme of analysis for Vikings writers all season. Nowhere has that been more obvious than at the goal line, where the Vikings are one of the worst teams in the league at creating touchdowns.

Is there something they can do to become more successful, and what do the most successful teams do?

In order to evaluate specific plays and teams overall, we’ll use a metric called “expected points added”—which is what it sounds like, where we look at the difference between the play’s performance and the average amount of points scored from the new down and distance.

If a team is at first and goal from the opponent’s one, their “expected points” are 6.97—teams generally score seven points but a certain number of times have to settle for a field goal or turn the ball over.

At third and goal from the opponent’s five, a team’s expected points are 4.26; teams will score touchdowns most of the time from this position, but not nearly as often because it relies on one specific, often less successful, play instead of several plays.

It makes sense to use this metric because plays like a four-yard run on first down from the opponent’s five are pretty good and should be recognized as such.

To make things less complicated, we’ll call a success a positive change in expected points and a failure a negative change in expected points. A team with a success rate of 40 percent would therefore increase their expected points on 40 percent of their plays inside the five.

The Vikings rank 27th among teams in success rate from inside the five, and that comes as no surprise to Vikings fans. They would rank 28th, but the 49ers didn’t have enough plays to qualify, with only 15 plays inside the opponents’ five.

In fact, the ranks among teams largely match the performance of the teams’ offensive lines in general—poor offensive lines like the Vikings’, Seahawks’, Jets’ and Broncos’ have low success rates; they rank 27th, 29th, 30th and 31st of 31 teams.

Excellent offensive lines litter the top of the success rate pile—the Saints, Cowboys, Eagles and Titans are four of the top five in success rate at the goal line.

That can’t be the only secret, however. The Buccaneers and Lions both have somewhat poor offensive lines but have a high success rate, while the Packers have a fantastic offensive line and rank in the middle of the pack. The Bills and the Raiders both have top five lines but are below average inside the five—despite Buffalo having perhaps the most well-designed running game in the NFL.

The relative skill of defenses, quarterbacks and skill players are significant in determining performance, and so is playcalling. After all, if one looks at the statistical relationship between PFF offensive line scores and success rate at the goal line, the correlation (0.44) is strong as far as football numbers go but by no means completely determinative.

If there’s a way that the Vikings can improve their short-yardage ability near the end zone despite the dysfunctional state of their offensive line, they might be able to pull out the final two wins of the season and earn an outside shot at the playoffs.

After all, if the Vikings improved nothing else except to make their goal-line success rate average, they’d probably have two more wins—from an additional touchdown or two and/or a successful two-point conversion against the Cowboys—and be in the driver’s seat for the playoffs instead of hoping for a wing and a prayer.

I looked at every goal line play that the Vikings ran this year to see if anything specific jumped out from a playcalling perspective.

Surprisingly, there wasn’t a meaningful difference in runs or passes, though unexpectedly the runs were marginally more successful. I’ve often advocated spreading defenses out a bit more inside the goal line but for the Vikings it seems to emphasize the failures of the offensive line more than hide them; the Vikings were less successful when they had two players outside the numbers than when in a compacted formation—though they only tried to spread things out seven of 37 plays.

The biggest difference from a playcalling perspective isn’t extremely actionable; the Vikings are much more successful when they employ misdirection plays, like counter running, play-action or innovative plays like Rhett Ellison’s sweep against Detroit.

54.5 percent of their plays were successful when misdirecting their opponents, often specifically because of that misdirection, as teams bit on play action or followed the running back’s first step more than they should have. Traditional plays were only successful 29.2 percent of the time.

But it’s difficult to simply ask for more plays involving misdirection—they only work because the traditional plays are called at all. The Vikings could run them more often, but there’s a limit to that usefulness. On 26 plays (70.2 percent) they didn’t employ misdirection, while the other 29.8 percent did.

That kind of split probably could be loosened in favor of more play-action passing, counter run plays or other concepts like fullback dives and bringing in Linval Joseph to wreck things—maybe bring it to 60/40—but that’s not a solution, just a bandage.

Figuring out how exactly the Vikings fail at the goal line and avoiding those specific plays doesn’t really help either. In this play against the Jaguars, four of the six linemen do not accomplish their assignment—Abry Jones wins off the snap with a swim move against Nick Easton, Sen’Derrick Marks creates push against the double team from Zac Kerin and Jeremiah Sirles, and Willie Beavers can’t wall off the eventual tackler, Tyson Alualu. On top of that, Zach Line wins a little too late against Hayes Pullard, who also influences the play.

Not only that, identifying which lineman screws up most often isn’t useful either if only because the Vikings have so many different line combinations that one mistake from one week might be irrelevant come next week.

Obviously, that’s a problem by itself, but not one that lends itself to a solution that can be found in playcalling or anything like that.

Something they could stop doing is pulling Brandon Fusco—not necessarily because he’s a poor pulling guard but because the two players on either side of him are particularly bad at goal line work. The biggest tackle for loss at the goal line occurred in the Jaguars game because Sen’Derrick Marks, who was playing well in that game, was left uncovered by the pulling guard and Sirles was asked to cut block him to slow him down. It didn’t work.

The Vikings have pulled the right guard in about one of every five running plays and have been successful once—and it was an unusual lineup. It was an unbalanced formation with Kyle Rudolph as the left tackle with Clemmings as a tight end to the right of Jeremiah Sirles, the right tackle.

They pulled Alex Boone—the only time at the goal line they’ve pulled him instead of the right guard—and he executed the key block that allowed Jerick McKinnon to walk in for a score.

The issue with Fusco pulling has less to do with his ability to block and more to do with the performance of his contemporaries. But there have been issues with play design; he’s often asked to block a defensive back on a kick-out block while Zach Line is matched up against a linebacker. It’s significantly less ideal than having Line matched up against a DB with Fusco against a linebacker, and the original play design often creates worse lanes for linebackers.

Fusco wins his matchup, but he should—it’s a defensive back. If instead he turns upfield and Line takes on the DB there’s a wider lane to the outside for Asiata to run to. Instead, Line takes on a linebacker and allows the linebacker to flash to his outside shoulder—which forces Asiata to cut inside into the free defender.

The one consistent theme among all of these failed plays seems to be that the Vikings are asking an inexperienced offensive line, with no chemistry or communication, to perform somewhat complex and difficult blocking assignments at the goal line. These aren’t incredible asks the Vikings are making of their offensive linemen—any starting set should be able to do it—but they are for this group at this time.

There are systemic issues—Sirles can’t seem to block to the second level, Easton loses against swim moves in the running game often and so on—but there are issues with running what is essentially a fairly normal blocking scheme for a team unprepared to do it.

That problem with center blocking is difficult to overcome, and simple runs up the gut aren’t really doing much (they have a worse success rate than the Vikings have overall), so what can the Vikings do?

Aside from plays with misdirection, they’ve been successful with off-tackle runs without pulling guards. It’s not a huge sample size, but they’ve won 5 of the 9 running snaps with that play in some form, with or without a fullback. A rate of 55.6 percent success is among the top in the league, so it’s worth dipping into the well.

They can run simple counters off of that and even perform some complex stuff behind the line of scrimmage without asking more of the offensive line; they can block the same way while the Vikings engage in backfield misdirection.

If they have to pull a guard, they should be more comfortable pulling the guard away from the strength of the defense, where the three-technique isn’t instead of where he is.

Winning with power up front won’t do it, and switching entirely to plays with misdirection is short-sighted. They need to find ways to the edge without stressing the assignments of the players who have no chemistry with each other and some raw blocking technique overall. Emphasizing off-tackle play with some additional misdirection might just be enough to bring the Vikings up to league average.

Not only that, bringing in more plays like the Rhett Ellison sweep and the Linval Joseph sets—which again, do not necessitate more difficult or complex blocking assignments from the guys up front—could be enough to provide fresh blood in the final set of games for the Vikings as they attempt to squeeze blood from a stone and make the playoffs.