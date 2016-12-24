LISTEN NOW
Vikings DBs go against Zimmer’s plan to cover Jordy Nelson

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler December 24, 2016 4:49 pm

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes was supposed to shadow Green Bay Packers receiver Jordy Nelson on Saturday afternoon, but the defensive backs decided to take a different approach.

After the game, Rhodes told the media the DB group went against the wishes of head coach Mike Zimmer and chose to stay on their own sides against Nelson.

“We felt as a team, as players, we came together and we felt like we’d never done that when we played against the Packers,” Rhodes said per ESPN’s Ben Goessling. “Us as DBs felt like we could handle him. That’s how we felt as DBs that we could stay on our side and cover him. In the beginning, we’d always played against them and played our sides, so that’s what we as DBs went with.”

Nelson racked up 145 yards and scored two touchdowns in the first half. In the second half, Rhodes began shadowing Nelson.

“That’s what he was supposed to do the whole game,” Zimmer said. “Someone decided they wouldn’t do that.”

“[Newman said], ‘Just let me have him’ and I said, ‘Just do what you’re supposed to do,” Zimmer said.

  • Todd Smith

    Wow, this is a problem. You can’t have players decide to go against the coach. Either Zimmer has to go, or some of the DB’s need to go. I have never heard of this before.

    • Mike Kano

      The last time Vikings defensive players decided to freelance like this was when Leslie Frazier was coach. We all know how that ended.

  • Rick J

    Sounds like the inmates are running the prison…..AP plays when he wants. DB’s do what they want to do….FIRE ZIMMER

  • Anthony Kelzenberg

    DOOOOOOHHHHHH!!!

  • Mike Link

    This is the worst thing I have heard in this disaster year. I thought Zimmer was Mr Defense and his players make game time decisions on whether to do what the coach wants or go their own way? How does this resolve. We already got rid of the Offensive guru – when the defensive guru is the head coach – then what? Very disappointing.

  • frozeninbemidji-noncompliant

    There’s a reason why he’s the coach and you’re the players. The coach’s body of work defensively is much more accomplished than any single player on this defense.

    At this point, I’d rather have the coach back than any of these guys, and it’s not even close. Assuming Spielman has a much better off-season this year than he had last year. Which was a giant fail at this point.

  • Mike Kano

    I am more surprised that the players admitted to the press that they did this, than that they actually did it. Zimmer is losing the locker room. Even Newman, who has played for Zimmer for almost a decade, decided to jump ship.

  • David Prestin

    Fine them a game check. Or suspend them immediately and fine them 2 game checks.

  • G Rock

    Don’t fire Zimmer, better yet trade the idiots that went against him. Rhodes isn’t that good anyhow. Trade his ass while you can, then fire Spielman

  • Madderton

    This is a problem.

    There is a lot going on behind the scenes that the Vikings have been able to keep quiet. Norv just up and left when they were at 5-2 and now the defense has quit the last couple weeks. If the players don’t respect the coach, then the team is in real trouble.




