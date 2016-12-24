Vikings DBs go against Zimmer’s plan to cover Jordy Nelson

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes was supposed to shadow Green Bay Packers receiver Jordy Nelson on Saturday afternoon, but the defensive backs decided to take a different approach.

After the game, Rhodes told the media the DB group went against the wishes of head coach Mike Zimmer and chose to stay on their own sides against Nelson.

“We felt as a team, as players, we came together and we felt like we’d never done that when we played against the Packers,” Rhodes said per ESPN’s Ben Goessling. “Us as DBs felt like we could handle him. That’s how we felt as DBs that we could stay on our side and cover him. In the beginning, we’d always played against them and played our sides, so that’s what we as DBs went with.”

Nelson racked up 145 yards and scored two touchdowns in the first half. In the second half, Rhodes began shadowing Nelson.

“That’s what he was supposed to do the whole game,” Zimmer said. “Someone decided they wouldn’t do that.”

“[Newman said], ‘Just let me have him’ and I said, ‘Just do what you’re supposed to do,” Zimmer said.