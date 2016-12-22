Vikings get two back at practice, Peterson missing

Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith and wide receiver Stefon Diggs were back at practice Thursday, but running back Adrian Peterson was not on the field.

Smith missed last week’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury and Diggs was absent from practice Wednesday with a hip issue.

As for Peterson, he was noncommittal on his status for the Vikings’ matchup against Green Bay during his media availability on Wednesday. The injury report listed him with groin and knee injuries. Peterson played on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts after missing 12 weeks with a torn meniscus.

Two weeks ago, Peterson told reporters that he was unlikely to play if the Vikings were not in the playoffs race, but then said after the loss to the Colts that he still planned on facing off with the Packers at Lambeau Field on Saturday.