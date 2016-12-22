LISTEN NOW
Vikings get two back at practice, Peterson missing

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler December 22, 2016 11:35 am
Dec 18, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) carries the ball during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith and wide receiver Stefon Diggs were back at practice Thursday, but running back Adrian Peterson was not on the field.

Smith missed last week’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury and Diggs was absent from practice Wednesday with a hip issue.

As for Peterson, he was noncommittal on his status for the Vikings’ matchup against Green Bay during his media availability on Wednesday. The injury report listed him with groin and knee injuries. Peterson played on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts after missing 12 weeks with a torn meniscus.

Two weeks ago, Peterson told reporters that he was unlikely to play if the Vikings were not in the playoffs race, but then said after the loss to the Colts that he still planned on facing off with the Packers at Lambeau Field on Saturday.

Leave A Comment
  • Jordan Musser

    Adios AP – Thanks for all the years of being one of the best RB’s in the league for our organization. Thank you for the times we made the playoffs and you had a crucial fumble hurt us dearly. Thank you for your sentences that rarely made sense and thank you for allowing us to mold the offense into something next year because you won’t be a part of it.

  • AVguy

    It will be nice when we won’t have to deal with this prima donna.




