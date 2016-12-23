LISTEN NOW
Vikings place Alexander on IR, add running back from practice squad

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler December 23, 2016 10:52 am
Aug 28, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander (20) celebrates during the second quarter in a preseason game against the San Diego Chargers at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings won 23-10. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings rookie Mackensie Alexander was participating in stretching and individual drills on Thursday, but came into the locker room on crutches after practice. The Vikings announced Friday that his season is over.

The team has placed Alexander on injured reserve and signed running back CJ Ham from the practice squad.

Ham was signed to the practice squad by the Vikings this season after going undrafted out of Augustana University. The 5-foot-11, 235-pound back averaged 91 yards per game and scored 16 touchdowns in his final college season.

It’s worth wondering whether the move to elevate a running back is an indicator that Adrian Peterson will not be suiting up for the Vikings in their final two games.

Leave A Comment
  • Jordan Musser

    Play Ham as much as possible over the final 2 weeks and see what he does. If he fails miserably put in Mckinnon/Asiata but if he shows any glimpses ride it out. He has the make up of a RB we need to pair with CP84 if we ever go that route.

  • Gordon Guffey

    AP is done and the Vikings are over him and his huge cap numbers that can be better used elsewhere ~

  • Talltales08

    As much as we all love Ham for the holidays, I’d rather get a good look at #81 MOBO.

    • Gordon Guffey

      I wish he was a hit ~ So much talent to work with ~ I fear he is not because of his lack of football knowledge over in Germany ~

      But we can surly hope and I’m right there with you ~ Böhringer is another one of those guys who could play at WR and he is big enough where he could play a little pass catching TE while chip blocking on the DE and he wouldn’t lose out much blocking on a LB ~ A lot of DB’s would be in deep dodo if Böhringer could come on as a blocker ~

      I’m one of the guys who saw only 1 games due to illness so I’m only going off what I read about him before the draft and some of the videos on youtube ~ But I pull for each and everyone of our guys to be the next Thielen ~

      • Talltales08

        Agreed.

  • Gordon Guffey

    Nice TD run ~

    Ham Caps Off The Drive With A Touchdown
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P37sbQFWz98

  • Gordon Guffey

    I know the videos are from preseason but he looks like a tough runner with a few more moves than Asiata but he isn’t going to take it to the house from 60 yards out based on what I saw when looking him up on youtube ~ He and Asiata could bang out the tough yards with Mckinnon being the scat back ~ It could be a good combo going forward ~ Sure would be nice to see this group take off and the OL improve over the next two weeks ~ Yeah High hope I know ~ I hope to see him get some playing time ~




