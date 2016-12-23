Vikings place Alexander on IR, add running back from practice squad

Minnesota Vikings rookie Mackensie Alexander was participating in stretching and individual drills on Thursday, but came into the locker room on crutches after practice. The Vikings announced Friday that his season is over.

The team has placed Alexander on injured reserve and signed running back CJ Ham from the practice squad.

Ham was signed to the practice squad by the Vikings this season after going undrafted out of Augustana University. The 5-foot-11, 235-pound back averaged 91 yards per game and scored 16 touchdowns in his final college season.

It’s worth wondering whether the move to elevate a running back is an indicator that Adrian Peterson will not be suiting up for the Vikings in their final two games.