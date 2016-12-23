Vikings’ plane gets stuck after sliding off runway while taxiing; no injuries reported

The Vikings short trip to play the Packers in Green Bay is usually uneventful. But that wasn’t the case on Friday evening.

The team flew into Appleton Wis., where they stay when they play the Packers, but while taxiing after a safe landing the team tweeted that their chartered plane slid off the runway and became stuck. It was snowing in Appleton and the plane slide into the grass, according to Ben Goessling of ESPN.

“We are waiting patiently to exit the plane,” the team’s tweet read.

Goessling reported that a league source said everyone on the plane was fine, but added that players, coaches and team officials had been stuck for about 2½ hours.

The Vikings will play the Packers at noon Saturday at Lambeau Field.

This is just the latest strange twist in a Viking season that slowly has inched closer and closer to being as odd as the memorable (for all the wrong reasons) 2010 season.

That year included the dismissal of Brad Childress as head coach, the collapse of the Metrodome roof (forcing a “home game” to be moved to Detroit) and a late-season game in Philadelphia that was delayed for two days because of the forecast of a major snowstorm that never hit the area.