What Vikings’ Zimmer could learn from recently-fired Rex Ryan

One of my good friends in Western New York, a TV reporter, decided to hang out at 1 Bills Drive after the Buffalo Bills announced they had fired head coach Rex Ryan. In his absurd Bills-themed monster truck, Rex drove up, rolled down the window and said, “Sorry, dudes, I’m not talking.”

Things didn’t go as Ryan had hoped in Buffalo. His team finished 8-8 last season and 7-8 this year before he was let go. Rex never made good on his opening-presser promise to get the Buffalo Bills back to the playoffs, so there were clearly failures on the part of his coaching staff, but there were also elements of his coaching style that other head coaches in the NFL would be wise to borrow, including Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer.

Ryan’s famous ability to handle his players was on display several times during his tenure. The Bills signed linebacker I.K. Enemkpali after he had been cut by the New York Jets for breaking Geno Smith’s jaw. When the Bills played the Jets, Rex made Enemkpali a captain. The New York media mocked Rex, but he didn’t care. His rule was that any player facing their former team would be made a captain and he stuck with it.

The part that Zimmer could take away is about not caring what anyone on the outside says. After a report surfaced that Zimmer had used stuffed animals to motivate his players, the Vikings’ head coach stood at the podium and angrily read headlines. Despite his girth, Rex’s blood pressure was probably a lot lower than Zimmer’s because he was able to let things like that slide off his back.

Rex made fun of the outside criticism of his decision to hire his brother Rob. They made a hilarious video together in which they rode a double bike around Buffalo. Sure, the decision to hire his brother didn’t work out, but Rex understood that his choices were always going to come along with commentary that he couldn’t control.

Another Rex philosophy was to treat his players like grown men. After LeSean McCoy accused his former head coach Chip Kelly of being racist, Rex said he was not only OK with McCoy speaking his mind, but he encouraged it.

“I am not going to put a muzzle on any of our players,” Ryan said. “Even here, we are not saying, ‘Here is the stance of our football team.’ We are not always going to be lined up. I would rather just be ourselves. I think the players are more comfortable doing that,” Ryan said. “I know I am more comfortable doing that. I think that is the way it is. I think you will get a real feel for who we are.”

Ryan did not change his tune when players openly criticized his defensive philosophy at the end of the 2015 season. Several players felt the calls were taking too long to get in, which allowed opponents to play up-tempo and leave the Bills scrambling. Rex said he disagreed, but was fine with players speaking out.

It is hard to put a finger on Zimmer’s relationship with players, especially considering there are a lot of players who would have a lot of different opinions, but it is hard to say they felt open to speak their mind in the media or felt like their coach always had their back in the media.

The Bills also took the approach that working from 6 a.m. until midnight was inefficient. They based the decision on studies that indicated people simply cannot retain information past a certain point, so it was better to have full energy and sleep to focus from 9-to-5 rather than working the old farmer’s schedule.

That might be something to investigate for Zimmer, who had surgery for a detached retina after the Vikings’ loss in Chicago, then went back to watching film the next day.

By no means does Zimmer have to emulate Rex. In fact, it’s pretty funny to think about him going to the opposite side of the spectrum, but considering a few of the things Ryan did right might help Minnesota’s head man.

There’s also a lesson that all coaches must consider in why Rex’s tenure didn’t work out. Defensive Tackle Marcell Dareus told ESPN that the defensive scheme was still part of the issue. Rex continually defended his defensive acumen, doubling down on it by hiring his brother rather than changing to adapt to the times.

Things like running out of the I-formation at the 1-yard line have been proven to be inefficient. So has punting at the opponent’s 35 or kicking a 22-yard field goal (sometimes). Willingness to change and adapt are key for coaches who want a long tenure.