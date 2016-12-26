Zimmer dismisses any notion of a mutiny, praises Rhodes, Newman

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said Monday that he has great mutual respect with his two starting cornerbacks, and that any mixup with the game strategy was quickly ironed out during Saturday’s game.

Zimmer’s explanation of a story that grew legs in the locker room following Saturday’s loss at Lambeau Field was that Zimmer had changed a couple defensive calls late in the week, and he said that he could have been clearer when communicating them.

Xavier Rhodes and Terence Newman told reporters in the locker room Monday afternoon that it was all a big miscommunication. This after an incident Saturday when Rhodes told reporters that the defensive backs thought they could cover Nelson without shadowing Rhodes, and that they’d gone against what Zimmer asked them to do early in the game.

“Yeah I talked to them all [Sunday],” Zimmer said, explaining his side Monday. “We had changed a couple calls later in the week. I probably wasn’t specific enough in the things I was asking them to do and so – and one thing about it is Xavier, Terence, these guys are as good of people as there is in the world. [They] do their best every single time, they come out to work every single day, [they] study and they’re really good kids. I could’ve been more specific.”

He went on to explain how great his relationship is with each player, especially Newman, who has played for Zimmer most years since he entered the league in 2003 with the Dallas Cowboys.

“Terence – hey, I’ve had the guy for however many years – Terence and I have an unbelievable relationship,” Zimmer said. “He can come talk to me about anything at any time.”

He said he talks with Newman regularly about the pulse of the team, the dynamics of the locker room and other things. “Terence would be the last guy ever in the world to ever be belligerent or go against anything that we do.”

Zimmer said he met with the two corners Sunday and said after the fact that to his knowledge, none of them intentionally went against his game plan. That doesn’t line up with the suggestions coming out of the locker room after Saturday’s game, when Rhodes said that the defensive backs decided during the week that they’d rather not have Rhodes shadow Packers top receiver Jordy Nelson.

“When I talked to him,” Zimmer said, “I don’t think he felt like that’s what he meant to say. You know, Xavier’s a great kid. Sometimes he gets nervous about things and says it and I don’t think that’s the case.”

Zimmer said the game plan called for Rhodes to shadow Nelson, which he’s done with great success so far this season against other top receivers. In the first series of Saturday’s game, that didn’t happen, as part of an epic first half for Aaron Rodgers and Nelson against the Vikings defense.

Asked if he planned to have Rhodes follow Nelson to both side of the field, Zimmer said: “Well, that’s what I anticipated, but as I said we had some calls that we changed up during the week.”

“I’m not going to get into all the different variations in coverages and where we line guys up. But there’s times when [Rhodes] goes to [Nelson’s] side, there’s times when he doesn’t,” Zimmer said.