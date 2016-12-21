Zimmer says he still has hope for Treadwell

Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Laquon Treadwell is having a historically tough season for a first round receiver with just one reception all year. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said he “has hope” for Treadwell despite the rough road thus far.

“He is very quick in and out of his breaks, he has good acceleration, he’s a good stop and start guy, I think he’s going to be a good player,” Zimmer said.

Zimmer included Treadwell in a comment about the rookie class, which hasn’t seen much of the field this season. He also said he believes second-round pick Mackensie Alexander and seventh-round safety Jayron Kearse can be quality players.

The Vikings’ head coach said earlier this season that Treadwell needed to improve in his route depths. Against the Dallas Cowboys, Sam Bradford threw an incomplete pass in Treadwell’s direction in the red zone and it appeared the receiver was supposed to cut the route a few yards shorter.

The former Ole Miss receiver’s only catch, a 15-yard reception for a first down, came against Detroit. Following that game, Treadwell said he expected a spark after making a contribution to the offense.

“It was good to get it out of the way,” Treadwell said on November 10. “This whole week has been different. My preparation, my mindset. Just competing overall has risen up overall because I played in a game and I felt it.”

He has not made another catch since, in part because of an ankle injury that has kept him out the last two weeks.