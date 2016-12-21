LISTEN NOW
Mike and Mike
LIVE ON 1500

vikings

Previous Story QB evaluator shows why Rodgers is the last guy you want to face in must-win game Next Story Peterson, Diggs missing from Vikings practice

Zimmer says he still has hope for Treadwell

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler December 21, 2016 10:41 am
(AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Laquon Treadwell is having a historically tough season for a first round receiver with just one reception all year. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said he “has hope” for Treadwell despite the rough road thus far.

“He is very quick in and out of his breaks, he has good acceleration, he’s a good stop and start guy, I think he’s going to be a good player,” Zimmer said.

Zimmer included Treadwell in a comment about the rookie class, which hasn’t seen much of the field this season. He also said he believes second-round pick Mackensie Alexander and seventh-round safety Jayron Kearse can be quality players.

The Vikings’ head coach said earlier this season that Treadwell needed to improve in his route depths. Against the Dallas Cowboys, Sam Bradford threw an incomplete pass in Treadwell’s direction in the red zone and it appeared the receiver was supposed to cut the route a few yards shorter.

The former Ole Miss receiver’s only catch, a 15-yard reception for a first down, came against Detroit. Following that game, Treadwell said he expected a spark after making a contribution to the offense.

“It was good to get it out of the way,” Treadwell said on November 10. “This whole week has been different. My preparation, my mindset. Just competing overall has risen up overall because I played in a game and I felt it.”

He has not made another catch since, in part because of an ankle injury that has kept him out the last two weeks.

Topics:
Vikings vikings
Leave A Comment
  • Andre Esters

    Rough road indeed… maybe if Minnesota drafted a lineman for the offense instead of WR, things could be slightly different… or not.
    Either way, Treadwell is a rookie among numerous usable WR’s already in the starting lineup. Come 2017, C.Johnson and J.Wright might be gone, so that leaves room for Treadwell to get in the mix with established players like Diggs, Thielen, and Patterson if he comes back.

    • linus

      “maybe if Minnesota drafted a lineman for the offense instead of WR, things could be slightly different” Well, the two OL that were drafted after Treadwell in round one are both regular starters (for San Francisco and Seattle). So yeah, probably.

      • Gordon Guffey

        Just based off I have read here and elsewhere when Norv got his higher picks he got Teddy and Treadwell ~ TJ and Beavers ~ He seem to believe they would fit into his blocking style ~ These guys both played OT in college but seem better fits at OG ~ I look for the way they pick OL to change with Shurmur now the OC ~ I believe he will be back along with Bradford ~

        The things with this year is that Norv walked away at mid season ~ Add in all the injuries to the OL and Diggs at WR ((( the very reason Diggs dropped in the draft ))) and the Vikings had ever reason to suck all season ~ And they have at times ~ Like last week ~ But at other times if the OL could have played better and give the defense some rest they could have done much better in the 4th in both Lions games ~

        Bottom line is Norv is gone ~ No one knows how bad the players really are because it impossible for Shurmur to install his offense and the blocking he wants to uses ~ The only players who have looked good to date in this system have all been centers ~ Sullivan~Berger~and now Easton ~ This tells me that the blocking system Norv use made players look no better than average at 4 other positions on the OL ~ Many times worse than average ~

        Truth be told we will have to wait till TCPS and the start of next season to find out just how these guys will fit into Shurmur offense ~ Could be some of the guys on the roster this year may not be next year while other may look much better than they did under Norv ~ And we all know there will be FA signed and at the least 2 drafted to fit Shurmur style of offense ~ Most likely one early and one mid to late rounds ~ I wouldn’t get upset if they drafted a OL in every round ~ LOL ~ Just kidding

        Norv is still effecting this offense ~ While Shurmur may have tweaked some of the blocking bottom line is his hands were tied from the start because he didn’t take over at mid season ~

        • Matt Rowe

          Norv didn’t make the picks. He may have had some sway, but our wise GM has final say on the roster and in the draft room.
          Teddy doesn’t even fit the bill for a typical Norv scheme.
          Point is, it’s too easy to pin these failures on a guy who walked out the door. With a bunch of failed and our injured first round picks by Spielman, one has to ponder (pun intended) how long he lasts here.

  • Gordon Guffey

    I really wish Shurmur would give us some ideas on what he might next year to try and fix the OL ~ However I know he cant do that ~ But it would be cool ~

  • Talltales08

    If a coach can’t get a #1 drafted receiver on the field maybe it’s the coaching.

    If the Colts can start 3 rookies on the OL and our DL can’t reach Luck then maybe it’s a sign our OL coach needs to take a few lessons from the Colts.




vikings

Previous Story QB evaluator shows why Rodgers is the last guy you want to face in must-win game Next Story Peterson, Diggs missing from Vikings practice