Zulgad: Packers’ resurgence just another unpleasant surprise in Vikings’ trying season

The Vikings were well into their post-bye week spiral on Nov. 13. On that Sunday afternoon, the Vikings’ rally fell short in a 26-20 loss at Washington that dropped them to 5-4. It was Minnesota’s fourth consecutive defeat after entering the bye with a 5-0 record.

Nonetheless, the purple faithful could take satisfaction in this: No matter how poorly things were going with their team, they appeared to be far worse in the land of cheese.

While the Vikings were losing by six, the Green Bay Packers were embarrassed 47-25 at Tennessee. The loss dropped the Packers to 4-5 and an 18-point setback the following week in Washington left Green Bay in disarray.

The clock appeared to be ticking on Mike McCarthy’s time as the Packers’ coach and there were plenty who felt general manager Ted Thompson should follow McCarthy out the door. Not even Aaron Rodgers, a future Hall of Fame quarterback, could avoid the criticism.

The thinking at the time was that the Vikings might snap out of their funk, but the Packers looked to be in the type of free fall that could be the start of a real downfall.

Since that time, Green Bay has played four games and won all of them. The Vikings beat Arizona at U.S. Bank Stadium on the same day the Redskins routed the Packers, but Minnesota has won only one of four games since in a season that has proven Murphy’s Law does exist.

Green Bay (8-6) will play host to the Vikings on Saturday at Lambeau Field with hopes of catching the Detroit Lions for the NFC North title. Mike Zimmer’s Vikings are now sitting at 7-7 with their playoff hopes on life support.

The Vikings also are coming off their most embarrassing performance in Zimmer’s nearly three seasons as head coach. Minnesota was blown out of its own building last Sunday by Indianapolis, losing interest early and watching the Colts cruise to a 34-6 victory.

It was the type of ineptitude that usually comes from a team that wants to see its coach replaced. Only in this case, we have no reason to believe that any of Zimmer’s players have tuned him out or tired of him.

So what was going on?

That remains a mystery, although it’s interesting that the no-show performance came in the first game back for running back Adrian Peterson after he had been out since Week 2 following surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee.

The Vikings had been hoping Peterson’s return would give their non-existent running game a spark, but the veteran’s most memorable moment came when he lost a fumble at the end of a 13-yard gain. Peterson was on the field for only 12 snaps, getting six carries for 22 yards and catching one pass for 1 yard.

Peterson did not practice this week – he was listed on the injury report with knee and groin issues – and on Friday was declared out for Saturday. It’s highly likely his career with the Vikings has come to an end.

As for the Vikings season, one that began with big expectations and ended up filled with injuries and disappointment, that also could essentially come to an end with a loss at Lambeau Field.

The Packers are 6.5-point favorites and are looking to end a two-game losing streak against their rival. That came after the Packers won 10 of 12 meetings in the series from 2010 through 2015.

The Vikings beat the Packers by three points in Week 2 in the game in which Peterson was injured and, in their last meeting at Lambeau Field, the Vikings knocked off the Packers, 20-13, in Week 17 of last season to win their first NFC North title since 2009.

The Vikings’ hope was that this season would result in a second consecutive division crown. That won’t happen. Either Detroit, which swept the season series from Minnesota, or Green Bay will win the North. The Vikings are simply looking to keep their slim postseason hopes alive, and erase the bitter taste of their performance against the Colts by upending a Packers team that has gone from reeling to surging.

A month ago, that is one thing with which Vikings fans didn’t think they would have to concern themselves.