Zulgad: Vikings, Bradford face uncertain future as playoff hopes are dashed

Sam Bradford spent five hours trapped on an airplane with his teammates Friday evening after the Vikings plane slid off the snowy runway at the Appleton airport. That probably seemed like an attractive alternative for the Vikings quarterback on Saturday afternoon as he was abused by the Green Bay defense.

Bradford’s white jersey had dirt and grass stains from Lambeau Field all over it by the end of the second quarter and by the third there was a large gash near the knuckle on his non-throwing hand.

The Packers’ 38-25 victory officially put an end to the Vikings’ playoff hopes — don’t be fooled by the final, the Vikings scored two touchdowns in garbage time — and creates questions about where things are headed for Bradford and this team.

This wasn’t what anyone expected on Sept. 4, when Vikings general manager Rick Spielman obtained Bradford from Philadelphia for a first-round pick in 2017 and a fourth-round selection in 2018.

Spielman’s trade for Bradford came days after Teddy Bridgewater suffered a season-ending injury to his left knee during a practice at Winter Park. Spielman paid a big price for Bradford because he felt as if 2016 could be a special season and knew a legitimate starting caliber quarterback was needed.

Bradford, who had expressed his dissatisfaction after the Eagles made Carson Wentz the second-overall pick in the draft, appeared to be landing in a perfect spot. He would have Adrian Peterson as his running back, Kyle Rudolph as his tight end, what appeared to be a competent group of wide receivers and an offensive line that was expected to be improved.

That did not include a Mike Zimmer-led defense that figured to give the offense the ball in favorable field position throughout the year.

Bradford, still learning the offense, did not start in the Vikings’ opening week victory at Tennessee, but he was outstanding in starting the next four games in Minnesota’s 5-0 start.

As Bradford stared up at the Wisconsin sky any number of times Saturday after left tackle T.J. Clemmings had missed yet another block, he had to wonder where it went wrong.

The Vikings trailed the Packers by eight points late in the second quarter, and had driven to the Green Bay 41, when Bradford dropped back to pass and was hit from the blindside by Clay Matthews after the linebacker had gone around the over-matched Clemmings. Mike Daniels recovered and soon thereafter the Packers got a 6-yard touchdown run by quarterback Aaron Rodgers for a 28-13 lead.

The Vikings had gone into Lambeau Field in Week 17 of last season and came away with a victory and the NFC North championship. Despite a painful playoff loss to Seattle, the expectation was that the Vikings’ window of opportunity had just opened.

That feeling no longer exists.

There are questions about whether Bridgewater will ever return. Updates on the quarterback have been few and far between, but we know that he still has plenty of support inside Winter Park and if he does show progress in his recovery he can’t simply be dismissed as an option at quarterback.

Bradford, meanwhile, is due a $13 million base salary in the final year of his contract in 2017. His salary-cap hit will be $17 million.

The expectations is that Bradford will be back, and he likely will be the starter on opening day, but there has been plenty of speculation that Bradford will be seeking a contract extension this offseason and some assurances that he’s the long-term solution at quarterback.

It’s debatable if that’s going to happen. Bradford, the first pick in the 2010 draft, has played for three teams for a reason and we began to see some of them as this season progressed. He finished 34 of 50 for 382 yards with three touchdowns but much of that came with the game out of reach.

At least the Vikings have some potential options at quarterback. There are plenty of positions where there are going to be some serious question marks that currently don’t have any answers. This includes left and right tackle, likely right guard, running back and any wide receiver spots past Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. Do you really want the immobile Bradford trying to play quarterback with a line that has no shot of protecting him?

There also is the fact that the Vikings got almost zero production from their 2016 draft class, beginning with wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. The 23rd-overall pick had one reception for 15 yards in nine games and was targeted all of three times.

This isn’t even getting into the fact that Zimmer’s cornerbacks decided to go against their coach’s wishes on Saturday and decided against having Xavier Rhodes shadow Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson in the first half. Only time will tell how this bit of defiance will be handled by the coach, but this type of uprising against Zimmer is shocking, even in a season with as many odd story lines as this.

The Vikings will close the regular season next season against the Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. It was supposed to be a game in which the Vikings had the luxury of resting starters because their playoff berth was locked up. Instead, it will be a sad and likely tumultuous finish to a disappointing season that will end with far more questions than answers.