Zulgad: Zimmer creates his own truth, but that doesn’t mean he’s learned his lesson

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – The frustration the Vikings felt following a 38-25 loss to the Packers on Saturday at Lambeau Field resulted in a rare occurrence in the NFL. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer and cornerback Xavier Rhodes decided some actual honesty was in order.

Putting together the pieces of what Zimmer and Rhodes both said, and combining that with Winter Park moles providing background, it was clear that veteran cornerback Terence Newman had disobeyed his coach’s orders to open the game and told talented and young corner Xavier Rhodes to not worry about shadowing Green Bay wide receiver Jordy Nelson.

Newman’s basic message to Rhodes was this: I’ve got Nelson when he comes to my side of the field and let’s not worry about what old Zim wants. This forced Zimmer to overrule Newman – something he shouldn’t have had to do – and left him fuming (rightfully, so) afterward.

On Monday, the Vikings were presented with their first chance post-Saturday to address this issue. Zimmer had two options of how he would handle things: 1) Acknowledge that Newman had done his own thing and that the matter had been handled, or 2) Attempt to convince everyone that there was nothing to see here, that Rhodes gets nervous when talking to the media and said the wrong things and that from now on Zimmer won’t be as truthful in postgame press conferences.

Zimmer had to know that no one would believe Option 2 and, yet, that’s exactly the one he took. The one that tells the fan base: In addition to paying steep ticket prices to get into games at our new stadium and buying our jerseys, you also will buy whatever after-the-fact truths we attempt to sell you no matter how implausible they might be.

So why should fans care about this? Many of you think this is nothing more than a media creation. Here’s why.

The Vikings opened the season with a 5-0 record, yet now sit at 7-8 and will play a meaningless regular-season finale against Chicago on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings’ post-bye demise is due in part to things out of Zimmer’s control.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater tore up his knee in a practice just before the regular season. An offensive line that already was suspect is injury-riddled and down to a third-string offensive tackle (T.J. Clemmings) who has no business playing the position.

But those are only part of the reason that Zimmer’s team isn’t going to repeat as NFC North champions or go to the playoffs as a wild card. Zimmer also is at fault here and the reason why you should care about what happened on Saturday is because a player Zimmer considered to be a coach on the field for him clearly went against orders.

It doesn’t matter if it was for one play, one series or one half. Zimmer prides himself on his ability to coach defense. and defensive backs in particular and, yet, Newman put Zimmer in a position where he felt forced to remold the truth and make himself look foolish in doing so.

“We had changed a couple of calls later in the week,” Zimmer said Monday in attempting to play explain what happened. “I probably wasn’t specific enough in the things I was asking them to do.”

Let’s see are we supposed to believe that Newman ignored Zimmer or that Zimmer, an attention to detail guy on defense, all of a sudden wasn’t specific enough? Mike, if you’re going to try to get us to believe your truth give us a scenario that we might bite on.

Going down the path that Zimmer elected to take, covering for his players and attempting to make us believe that everything is fine in Vikingville, does not tell us if the coach has learned one thing from what happened Saturday.

Just as we have no idea if Zimmer has learned a lesson from calling his team “soft” after their first loss of the season coming out of the bye. Zimmer isn’t the first coach, and he won’t be the last, who allows his own pride to get in the way of improving himself.

Let me make one thing clear: Zimmer’s plan in Green Bay, to have Rhodes on Nelson, wasn’t a bad one. What he needs to learn from is how he got to the point where Newman decided to do his own thing. As far as Rhodes being “nervous” when talking to the media on Saturday, keep in mind that he actually began his postgame press conference by calmly declining to say what happened before reconsidering and opening up.

There are so many things that Zimmer can learn about himself, and his coaching style, when looking back on 2016. Will he take this opportunity to does so?

“Typically when we lose and we don’t play good on the back end I get upset,” Zimmer said. “So there were a lot of different things I was upset about. I think when I said it that was one of the things that came to my mind. I probably shouldn’t be as honest after the games as I typically am. I’ll learn my lesson.”

So if Zimmer was being honest after the game, how honest was he being Monday? Until he gives that some thought, there is no reason to believe any lesson has been learned either about what happened on Saturday or in 2016.