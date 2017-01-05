The 5 most intriguing Super Bowl Week storylines

It’s Super Bowl Week, the only time you’ll hear a “reporter” propose to Tom Brady or a player refuse to speak, but show up anyway so he “doesn’t get fined.” What will it be this week? Amidst the wackiness, there will be plenty to watch, listen and read about. Here are 5 attention-worthy storylines:

Health

Falcons center Alex Mack has been integral to Atlanta’s top-ranked offense. He did not practice all week, meaning his status will require daily monitoring. Receiver Julio Jones was limited in practice on Friday. There isn’t any question about whether he will play in the Super Bowl, but Atlanta will need him at 100% come kickoff. On the Patriots’ side, they listed eight players as “questionable” (the Friday report is treated like there was a game on Sunday). Daily injury reports are just another area for Bill Belichick to bend the rules.

Donald Trump

Protests over the president’s most recent executive order will be in full force surrounding the Super Bowl. Players may be instructed by their teams to avoid the subject, but good luck with that. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had a hat in his locker supporting Trump during campaigning last fall and other athletes have spoken out against Trump’s election and policies. It has become a divisive issue within locker rooms. Will it become so at the Super Bowl?

Roger Goodell vs. The Patriots

There might not be a more delicious idea to Patriots fans than Roger Goodell handing over the Lombardi Trophy to the quarterback who he suspended for four games to open the season. Goodell’s suspension held up, but his reputation was harmed significantly in the process. Will he be booed? Will players desperate the Commish when asked about him throughout the week? Will Rog acknowledge that he and Patriots owner Robert Kraft are at odds?

Is Matt Ryan Elite?

Atlanta’s franchise QB has always been considered good but not in the same category as Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger and Drew Brees. Fair or not, a ring will change that. A few playoff failures early in his career gained him the “choker” tag. Sure, simply getting to the Super Bowl is enough to shrug that off, but we saw what a Super Bowl loss did to Cam Newton’s MVP season last year. Ryan had one of the best quarterback seasons in history. Without a win, however, he will still be behind the others.

Kyle Shanahan’s job hunt

San Francisco inexplicably hired FOX color commentator and former Buc John Lynch as their new general manager, leaving many to wonder if Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan will land as the new head coach of the 49ers. He will certainly be focused on the Patriots’ defense, which ranked No. 1 in the NFL in points against, but his head coaching aspirations will be a central focus throughout the week.