Adrian Peterson joins ESPN, name drops 3 potential non-Vikings suitors

Adrian Peterson joined ESPN’s First Take Thursday morning and was asked where he might sign if released by the Minnesota Vikings.

The 31-year-old back offered a few potential landing spots.

He made sure to point out that he feels he’s worth every penny of the $18 million he’s owed under his current contract for next year. Co-host Stephen A. Smith asked Peterson where else he could go, because there are some people who feel he won’t be back with Minnesota “because of the numbers.”

“Wow,” Peterson said. “Well, if that doesn’t happen — And I’ve earned my way up to the 18 [million dollar contract] by the way, let me say that – but if it doesn’t happen, a place where me and my family were comfortable. Opportunity to compete for a championship. That’s one goal that—my main goal that I want to accomplish, is go somewhere where I can win a championship. With that, I know having a good defense, so a team that has a good defense; a good offensive scheme as well; and a great coaching staff. That really helps.”

The hosts prodded him with an example: The Giants.

“There’s a couple teams out there,” Peterson said. “There’s a couple teams out there that I’ve thought about. New York is one of them. Tampa Bay. Lot of different teams. Houston would be a good spot.”

Peterson is set to make $18 million in 2017, but the Vikings can release him with no penalty.

The future Hall of Famer was injured for the majority of the 2016 season, suffering a torn meniscus Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers. He returned in Week 15 against the Indianapolis Colts but only carried the ball six times.